8 out of 10 coronavirus patients in UAE attended social gatherings, disregarded quarantine protocols

The UAE health authorities are calling on all citizens, residents and visitors alike to play their part to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by exercising due diligence in following health safety measures in place.

This, as the largest percentage of detected infections—at a rate of 88 percent or more than 8 in 10 cases—was a direct result of people who organize/attend social gatherings, as well as those who fail to comply with quarantine protocols.

Disregard to social distancing at workplaces also contributed to the high rate of infection recorded over the last 30 days. Additionally, non-compliance of some malls, shops and public facilities with the precautionary measures played another major factor in the increase of infection in the country.

In a special press briefing on Thursday night, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE has increased fivefold in just one month.

Most of these infections constitute male patients, 62 percent, and the remaining 38 percent are female patients.

Dr. Al Hosanai also said that 12 percent of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks were UAE citizens and returning residents.

The spokesperson however explained that the fivefold increase can also be attributed to the rate of COVID-19 testing conducted in the UAE which now reached 7.7 million.

The government warns that family gatherings with a large number of invitees violate the COVID-19 safety protocol. Offenders will be referred to public prosecution for legal action.