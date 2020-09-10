Latest News

LOOK: Abu Dhabi Police stop wedding reception; organizers, guest slapped with hefty fines

Staff Report 4 hours ago
A wedding reception in UAE’s capital has been discovered by Abu Dhabi Police.

This, despite repeated warnings from UAE authorities that any form of social gathering is not allowed in the country during this time due to the ongoing threats of COVID-19 spread.

The organizers of the wedding reception as well as guest were all referred to public prosecution for legal action.

The groom, along with his father and would-be father-in-law, will be slapped with AED10,000 in penalty for breaking the COVID-19 measures in place, said the police.

Each of the guests faces a hefty fine of AED5,000 each.

The number of attendees was not disclosed.

The public is urged to report any offenses by calling the toll free number 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or emailing [email protected]

In a statement on its social media accounts, Abu Dhabi Police said: “Abu Dhabi police call on the need to adhere to the decisions of the Attorney General to adhere to ′′social distancing ′′ and to “stay away from ′′ family gatherings” as well as to comply with preventive instructions to avoid the spread of #coronavirus infection.”

