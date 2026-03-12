Bahrain waives fines for expired visit visas

Bahrain has announced that people whose visit visas expired as of February 28, 2026 will be exempt from fines resulting from delays in leaving the country, providing relief to visitors affected by recent travel disruptions.

According to the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, the exemption will apply for an additional month after the reopening of the country’s airspace.

The measure covers holders of visit visas of all types who are currently present in Bahrain.

Authorities said the decision aims to assist travelers who were unable to depart the country on time due to exceptional circumstances affecting regional travel.

In addition, visit visas that were valid until February 28, 2026 will be extended for three months for visitors who are currently outside Bahrain.

The extension applies to those who had already applied for their visas before that date but were unable to use them due to the same exceptional circumstances.

Officials said the move is intended to provide flexibility and support for travelers impacted by the recent situation affecting air travel across parts of the Middle East.