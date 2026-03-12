GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Bahrain waives fines for expired visit visas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago

Bahrain has announced that people whose visit visas expired as of February 28, 2026 will be exempt from fines resulting from delays in leaving the country, providing relief to visitors affected by recent travel disruptions.

According to the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, the exemption will apply for an additional month after the reopening of the country’s airspace.

The measure covers holders of visit visas of all types who are currently present in Bahrain.

Authorities said the decision aims to assist travelers who were unable to depart the country on time due to exceptional circumstances affecting regional travel.

In addition, visit visas that were valid until February 28, 2026 will be extended for three months for visitors who are currently outside Bahrain.

The extension applies to those who had already applied for their visas before that date but were unable to use them due to the same exceptional circumstances.

Officials said the move is intended to provide flexibility and support for travelers impacted by the recent situation affecting air travel across parts of the Middle East.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1152577032

Gov’t to give ₱5,000 cash aid to transport workers

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 76

Filipino bartender shakes up global stage with award-winning cocktail

3 hours ago
0d57aa9c 27d9 42cb 9b15 60f1f1fb8063

Filipino group distributes Iftar meals to community in Ras Al Khaimah

4 hours ago
IMG 0766

PH on alert after warning of possible Iran retaliation targeting California

4 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button