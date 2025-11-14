DP World ILT20 and Kuwait Cricket celebrate landmark partnership with a grand ceremony in Kuwait City

DP World ILT20 and the Kuwait Cricket Board celebrated their landmark partnership with a special event in Kuwait City on Monday. The star-studded event featured legendary cricketers and DP World ILT20 commentators Harbhajan Singh and Waqar Younis, who shared their insights on the sport’s growth in the region in a fireside chat hosted by broadcaster and former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull. Also in attendance were the management of DP World ILT20, Kuwait Cricket Board and Emirates Cricket Board.

Notably, the following players from Kuwait earned contracts at the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction in October: Mohamed Aslam (Sharjah Warriors), Mohamed Shafeeq (MI Emirates), Bilal Tahir (Desert Vipers), Meet Bhavsar (Gulf Giants), Adnan Idrees (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), and Anudeep Chenthamara (Dubai Capitals). Acknowledging the significance of the occasion and Kuwait’s strengthening ties with the league, President Kuwait Cricket Haider Farman said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the esteemed board members and guests of the DP World ILT20 to Kuwait Cricket.

This collaboration marks a monumental step forward for cricket’s growth in our region, highlighted by six Kuwait-based players being auctioned in Season 4. The celebration was even more special with legends like Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Simon Doull joining us, and a power-packed performance by Ali Zafar to make it a truly unforgettable evening.”

Board Advisor DP World ILT20 Sajid Ashraf added: “Last night was nothing short of historic for Kuwait Cricket and the Gulf region. To celebrate this partnership with DP World ILT20 alongside legends like Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Simon Doull was truly special. The enthusiastic participation of Kuwait’s leading corporate giants in this event reflects the growing confidence in our cricketing vision and the league’s immense potential.

The inclusion of six Kuwait-based players in Season 4 sets a new benchmark for Gulf cricket — and this is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the sport in our region.”

Speaking about the partnership and the opportunities it presents for emerging players in the Gulf, Harbhajan Singh remarked: “It’s wonderful to be here in Kuwait with the DP World ILT20 team. I’ve been involved with the league since day one, and they’ve worked really hard to make this happen. Today we’re launching something truly special, Kuwait Cricket is reaching new heights, and full credit goes to the DP World ILT20 team. This partnership gives players from Kuwait a chance to live their dream and to play alongside legends.

The DP World ILT20 is a massive platform, and I’d tell these players to grab the opportunity and show the world what they’re made of. I’m also looking forward to seeing a stadium come up here in Kuwait, which will be another big step forward for the sport in the region.”

Echoing these sentiments, Waqar Younis added: “I look forward to the DP World ILT20 every year, it’s such an exciting tournament to be part of, with some of the best players in the world coming together to compete. The league keeps getting better each season, and the progress has been remarkable. With the opportunities created by DP World and the ILT20, more young players are getting the platform to showcase their talent. It’s always a pleasure returning to Dubai for the tournament, and equally wonderful to be here in Kuwait celebrating this partnership.”

Reflecting on the progress made since the partnership was signed earlier this year, CEO DP World ILT20 David White said: “Monday was one historic night where we wholeheartedly celebrated the incredible power that cricket holds of bringing people and countries together. The DP World International League T20 and Kuwait Cricket partnership is a major milestone for the growth of cricket in the Gulf region, and we enjoyed a memorable night in the beautiful Kuwait City to celebrate the occasion.

The DP World ILT20–Kuwait Cricket partnership has already reaped rich rewards since we signed the agreement in May this year. The first edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament Kuwait was a massive success, followed by the induction of six Kuwait players into the DP World ILT20 Season 4 squads. This alliance is for the long run and will surely benefit Kuwait cricket in the years ahead.”

Capping off the festivities, renowned artist Ali Zafar delivered a live performance that added a vibrant touch to the evening. The event concluded with the Kuwait Cricket Player Awards, recognising standout talent and performances for Kuwait.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 match tickets can be purchased from the ticketing platform Virgin Megastore – link: tickets.ilt20.ae