Saudi Arabia suspends 10 recruitment offices for violating labor regulations

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has suspended 10 recruitment offices after uncovering multiple violations of labor and recruitment regulations.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspension followed a nationwide inspection of recruitment offices and firms conducted during the third quarter of 2025.

The MHRSD said that a total of 37 recruitment offices were found to have committed violations. Of these, 10 were immediately suspended, while 27 others had their licenses revoked for failing to correct their violations within the prescribed period.

The ministry reminded the public to use Musaned, the official national platform for recruitment services, to ensure compliance and transparency in transactions.

The platform allows users to communicate directly with accredited providers, file complaints, and monitor service progress.

