Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested in Qatar after 3 years on the run

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, has been arrested in Qatar after evading authorities for more than three years, Interpol confirmed.

The 38-year-old was subject to an Interpol Red Notice for serious crimes, including two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to import cocaine.

Alkhalil escaped in July 2022 from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, with the help of two men disguised as contractors.

Canadian officials said his arrest was the result of close coordination between Qatar’s Ministry of Interior, Interpol’s National Central Bureaus in Doha and Ottawa, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

Authorities added that Alkhalil had been living under an alias while in hiding. Efforts are now underway to secure his extradition to Canada.

