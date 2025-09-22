GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait launches new Sahel app service to verify domestic worker visas

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has introduced a new feature on the unified “Sahel” application, allowing citizens and residents to check the status of domestic worker visas before starting recruitment procedures.

The ministry said the tool will help prevent duplication by confirming if a visa has already been issued for the same worker, minimizing application rejections and improving efficiency in the recruitment process.

Separately, the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship, led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Saud Al Sabah, announced a series of citizenship revocations. The cases involved fraud, false statements, and lost citizenship certificates, with the committee stressing that the withdrawals were carried out in the “higher interest of the country.” The recommendations will be forwarded to the Cabinet for final approval.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Municipality intensified inspections of advertising licenses across governorates. During a field visit to a Hawally shopping mall, inspection supervisor Bader Al Najdi reported that 32 shops were checked, with nine fined for operating without valid licenses or health permits.

Al Najdi said violations and fees would be documented in monthly reports submitted to the Financial Affairs Department, adding that inspection teams will continue strict enforcement to ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

