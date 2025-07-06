Texas Floods: Search for 27 missing camp girls continues amid rising death toll

The desperate search for 27 girls missing from a summer camp in Texas has entered its third day following deadly flash floods triggered by torrential rains. The disaster, which struck during the July 4th weekend, has already claimed at least 43 lives, and officials warn that the number may increase.

The missing children were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ camp near the Guadalupe River. The river overflowed after receiving up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain in the Hill Country region, northwest of San Antonio. Rescuers have saved over 850 people so far, many of whom were found clinging to trees.

Some experts have raised concerns that federal staffing cuts under the Trump administration, particularly in the National Weather Service, may have hindered accurate forecasts and timely warnings. While Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acknowledged the flood watch was not sufficient, she said improvements are underway.

Governor Greg Abbott has requested a federal disaster declaration, which President Trump is expected to grant. More rainfall is forecasted, and rescue efforts continue under challenging conditions, with floodwaters previously reaching as high as 29 feet (9 meters).

At least 15 of the dead are confirmed to be children. Scenes from Camp Mystic reveal severe damage: high mud lines, broken walls, and debris-filled cabins.