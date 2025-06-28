GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

South Korea to bring in over 22,000 more seasonal workers to fill labor gaps

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino25 mins ago

South Korea will bring in more than 22,000 additional seasonal migrant workers in the second half of 2025 to address labor shortages in farming and fishing.

This was confirmed by the country’s justice ministry after a joint meeting with the ministries of agriculture and fisheries.

A total of 22,731 seasonal workers will be distributed to 100 local governments nationwide. These workers are expected to help fill long-standing labor gaps in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

This brings the total number of seasonal migrant workers approved for the year to 95,700, which is a 41% increase from the 67,778 deployed last year. The rise is aimed at supporting South Korea’s food production, especially during planting and harvest seasons.

Seasonal workers are allowed to stay in the country for short periods to perform temporary jobs. These jobs are usually done during peak seasons when there are not enough local workers available.

The agriculture ministry also announced that starting later this year, local governments will be allowed to operate public seasonal worker programs using local funds. This will still require prior approval from the national government.

South Korea continues to adjust its labor policies to address population decline and labor shortages in rural areas, especially in farming and fishing communities.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

