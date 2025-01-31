PNP official among US air collision deaths 

A Philippine National Police (PNP) official was among the victims of the midair collision between an American Airlines aircraft and a US military helicopter, the organization said on Friday, Jan. 31.

In a statement, the PNP said PCol Pergentino Malabed was among those killed in the crash at the US capital. Malabed, chief of the PNP supply management division, was on an official trip.

“PCol Malabed was on official travel at the time of the incident, fulfilling his duty as a dedicated police officer – committed to the service of protecting and securing both the PNP and the nation,” the PNP said in a statement.

“His untimely passing is a profound loss to the PNP, where he served with honor, integrity, and dedication throughout his career,” it added.

In a press conference, PNP Public Information Office chief PLtCol Randulf Tuaño said the family has been informed about the news and Malabed’s wife will fly to the United States.

“Inaayos na po nila ang pagbili ng ticket, papunta po ng US at aasikasuhin po siya pagdating ng ating mga police attache,” Tuaño said.

Tuaño said that the Washington Police already informed them about Malabed’s death based on official documents and the passport recovered.

The identification of the body will come as soon as Malabed’s wife reaches the US.

US authorities said on Thursday it was not yet clear why a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collided at a Washington airport, killing 67 people in what is considered to be the deadliest air disaster in the US in more than 20 years according to Reuters.

Investigators recovered the so-called black boxes from the plane, an American Airlines Bombardier jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, which collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River as it prepared to land at Ronald Reagan Airport on Wednesday night. No one survived the collision.