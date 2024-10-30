Vatican introduces anime mascot ‘Luce’ for Jubilee Year 2025

The Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, led by Pro-prefect Archbishop Salvatore Rino Fisichella, unveiled its first-ever anime-themed mascot for Jubilee Year 2025 during a press conference on Monday, October 28.

According to a statement by the Vatican, Luce — meaning light in Italian — “was designed with the intention of reflecting pop culture, popular among young people, and brings with it a message of hope and welcome.”

The mascot was designed by Italian artist Simone Legno, co-founder of a Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand.

Luce’s sailor raincoat symbolizes “divine protection on the pilgrimage towards eternity,” with its yellow color reflecting the Holy See’s flag. Her worn boots represent humility and the long, challenging journey of pilgrims, while their green color signifies hope.

The rosary beads symbolize a life filled with deep prayer, and the walking stick evokes the arduous journey of the pilgrim as well as the pilgrimage of life. Finally, the light in her eyes represents the vision of the Light of God and the journey towards it.

“It’s an immense honor to announce a truly historic project for the Vatican,” Legno said on Instagram. “To be honest, I could never have imagined that I would bring my humble artistic contribution, pop-culture, kawaii-culture to the Holy See. I am extremely grateful to the Dicastery for Evangelization for opening its doors to my Art.”

Luce is the very first mascot for a Jubilee (Holy Year), a special celebration of the Catholic Church that occurs once every 25 years. The Jubilee Year 2025 centers on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.”