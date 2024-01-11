Filipina Swiftie uses the ‘Taylor Swift’ card, Schengen visa approved on second try

A Filipina whose Reddit account is now deleted, shared that she reapplied for a Schengen Visa after it was initially rejected and attached email confirmation of her tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert in Singapore — the bold move that got her visa approved.
“I just wanna share that I got denied [on] my first attempt. The comment was [that] they don’t think I’ll leave the Schengen territory before the visa expires,” she shared.
“So when I reapplied, I said that I’ll leave because I will attend Taylor Swift’s concert in SG (Singapore) and attached the email confirmation,” she added.
What Documents Do Filipinos Need to Enter the Schengen Area?
According to Schengen Visa Info, Filipinos who want to travel to Schengen areas should present the following:
- Valid Philippine passport: Must not be older than ten years and should be valid for at least three more months before the departure date from the Schengen Area.
- A valid Schengen Visa: Visa is usually affixed to the passport and must be carried around when travelling through the Schengen area.
- Evidence on their purpose of entry: There must be a documentation as to why you are entering the Schengen Area.
- Proof of sufficient financial means. Proof must be shown that you have enough financial means to travel.
Other documents may include proof of accommodation, travel itinerary, round-trip airline ticket, travel insurance, invitation letter, etc.