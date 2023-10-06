Gov’t to give hero’s welcome to slain OFW in Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the government will give a hero’s welcome to Majorette Garcia, an overseas Filipino worker who died in Saudi Arabia.

The family claimed that Garcia was stabbed but the Department of Migrant Workers said that it’s better to wait for the final result of the investigation.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Arnell Ignacio said that they are planning to give a hero’s welcome to Garcia.

“Bagamat po napakasakit ng nangyari, ngayon po kami nakatagpo ng isang genuine na bagong bayani sapagkat si Marjorette ni isa po wala itong dinulog na request for assistance. Napakaganda ng kanyang relasyon sa kanyang employer,” Ignacio said.

Cacdac said that the case is now at the prosecutor level and may reach the criminal court.

No mention yet on when the remains of Garcia will return to the Philippines.

The family of Garcia appealed to Philippine authorities to make sure that there will be a thorough investigation on Garcia’s death.

“September 24 nagpunta po kami sa agency sabi ko pakihanap ang kapatid ko kasi mag two-weeks na wala kaming balita. Pagdating ng September 27, ang sabi sa amin, tinawagan kami nasa morgue na kapatid ko,” Rits Parungao, sister of Garcia, said in a CNN Philippines report.

“Na-shock po ako, hindi po ako makapaniwala kasi noong nag-usap kami wala kaming problema, masaya po siya. Iyak na ko ng iyak,” added Parungao.

Parungao added that they were told that their sister was accidentally stabbed.

“Nag-ask po ako ng report sa POLO (Philippine Overseas Labour Office) sa Saudi. Ang sabi nasaksak daw pero wala na silang sinabi pang iba,” Parungao added.