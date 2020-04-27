Five Filipinos die of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia – Ambassador

Five Filipinos in Saudi Arabia died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Philippine Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed Monday.

Alonto said during a televised briefing that five out of 119 Filipinos reported to have contracted the respiratory illness have died.

He added that the Philippine Embassy continues to provide food assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including those who are under ‘no work no pay’ status.

Alonto said they are also ensuring that the employers are providing adequate food and accommodation to migrant workers as well coordinating repatriation of distressed OFWs.

“Tayo’y mapalad naman dahil ang gobyerno ng Saudi Arabia ay nagpatupad ng free treatment. Ang hospitalization for COVID-related cases are free whether they are in the public or private hospitals po,” he bared adding that the Kingdom is conducting massive COVID-19 testing.

There are more than half a million Filipinos in the Kingdom, data from the 2018 survey of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows.

The Kingdom has logged 17,522 COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths, according to the health ministry.

