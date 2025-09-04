ALBA unveils premium Japanese business lunch offers in Downtown Dubai

ALBA, the acclaimed and homegrown fine-dining destination in Downtown Dubai, invites guests to experience a modern midday escape with the launch of its new Bijensu Ranchi business lunch. Available on weekdays from 12:00 PM to 16:00 PM, the curated menu offers guests refined Japanese flavours in an elegant setting for mid-week catch-ups, client meetings, or anything in between.

Priced at AED 105 per person, the Bijensu Ranchi menu includes a generous selection of items; a comforting soup, including a side dish followed by a choice of two starters and one main course. Diners will be able to choose from an array of flavourful small plates such as; Edamame, Korean Fried Chicken, Agedashi Tofu, Cucumber and crab Salad, Kale Salad with wafu dressing, Chicken or Shrimp Gyoza, and the crowd-favourite Tempura Moriawase. Vegetarians can opt for starters such as the Tofu Steak and the Green Salad.

Mains span from vegetarian dishes like the Tofu Don, Mushroom Noodles. Stir fry ramen and Tofu bibimbap to heartier selections such as the Chicken Katsu Curry, Chicken Katsu or the Chicken Teriyaki Don. Guests can also upgrade to premium Wagyu dishes, including Wagyu Yakiniku Don or Wagyu Bibimbap, for an additional AED 30. Alba’s unique desserts are available at an additional AED 30 and include reimaginings of classic sweet treats like the Miso Snickers, Yuzu Matcha Tiramisu, and a selection of Alba Mochi. A handpicked wine list and drinks menu complement the lunch at an additional cost, including the signature cocktail ‘If Unicorns Were Real’, a refreshing blend of vodka, Madagascar vanilla, passionfruit and sparkling sake, and the tropical ‘Monkey Business Boom’ mocktail, made with non-alcoholic amaretto, pineapple, and banana.

For guests craving ALBA’s renowned Sushi, they can opt for the Sushi Tabehōdai package, a new limitless sushi offering priced at just AED 175 per person and includes bottomless iced tea. Curated for sushi lovers, the Sushi Tabehōdai menu offers a large selection of fresh and flavourful rolls, from uramaki and light hoso rolls to classic nigiri. Diners can enjoy signature favorites like the Cheesy Crazy roll, layered with kani kama and melted mozzarella, the Volcano roll, a bold mix of shrimp pâté and spicy crazy mix, and the Crunchy Salmon and Spicy Shrimp rolls. Other highlights include the Drunken Roll, combining chicken teriyaki, red cabbage, and orange tobiko, the Dynamite Roll with mango, salmon, and kani kama, the golden California and Crazy Maki rolls. The Sushi Tabehōdai also features a selection of nigiri including tuna, salmon, mango, kani, avocado, and ebi as well as lighter bites like cucumber, tuna, avocado, and mango hoso rolls.