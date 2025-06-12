McDonald’s UAE to donate 100% of Sundae sales on June 12

McDonald’s UAE will mark its first-ever McHappy Day on Thursday, 12th June with a nationwide initiative aiming to improve access to free healthcare for those in need across the UAE. For the full day, 100% of proceeds from all Sundae sales at McDonald’s UAE restaurants, and through the McDonald’s App, will be donated to the Red Crescent Medical Center. This initiative builds on McDonald’s UAE’s longstanding partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, now in its seventh year.

As temperatures rise across the country, customers are invited to cool down and enjoy one of McDonald’s signature menu items – the Sundae, available in Caramel, Strawberry and Hot Fudge flavors, while supporting a meaningful cause. The special day reflects McDonald’s UAE’s ongoing commitment to the local community, with every Sundae purchase helping to enhance the Red Crescent Medical Center’s medical services.

“McHappy Day is about coming together to create meaningful change,” said Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE. “We’ve been raising donations for the Red Crescent Medical Center for the past two years and we’ve seen first-hand the difference this support makes. In the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Community, with the continued generosity of our customers, we remain committed to finding new and impactful ways to raise donations and support communities across the UAE.”

The Red Crescent Medical Center is the only healthcare facility in the UAE offering free treatments to individuals, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. McHappy Day builds on McDonald’s UAE’s year-round support for the Medical Center, which includes ongoing donation through the in-store kiosks and via the McDonald’s App through Rewards Points.

McDonald’s UAE invites everyone to take part in McHappy Day on June 12 by visiting any McDonald’s UAE restaurant, or order through the McDonald’s App, to enjoy a Sundae and make a meaningful difference.