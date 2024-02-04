Cupid approved: Check out these exciting Valentine’s Day offers in Dubai

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Dubai has a myriad of perfect offers for those celebrating—whether with your partner, family, or simply enjoying solo time!

If you’re looking for ideas on how to make the most of this love-filled season, here are some thrilling activities you can explore:

1. Cinema Date under the stars? Count me in!

Celebrate love at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai with a unique Beach Cinema experience this Valentine’s Day. Exclusive for in-house guests, enjoy a romantic screening of two heartwarming classics: Tangled at 6 pm and Beauty & the Beast at 9 pm.

Relax in beachside seating amidst the soothing waves, creating magical moments with your loved ones against the stunning Dubai skyline. Cherish this intimate cinematic paradise, fostering lasting memories in the enchanting atmosphere of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. Note: Exclusive for in-house guests.

When: February 14th between 8 pm to 10 pm

Where: Beach Cinema

Price and Offer: A romantic family movie viewing; Complimentary for in-house guests

2. Not your ideal ‘couples’ spa’ – this Valentine’s Day enjoy a special Mother & Daughter / Father & Son’s spa day

Spend some much-needed quality time with your little ones while pampering yourself in the process this February. This is a bonding opportunity for every parent who wants to create lasting memories with their child. While your prince or princess enjoys their mini massage and mini facial treatment from the facility’s trained professionals, you can unwind with a de-stress massage and radiance facial, creating a harmonious atmosphere of total relaxation.

Available throughout February, this 60-minute treatment is the perfect choice to spoil your kid with a new experience, ensuring both of you relish moments of pure relaxation and reconnection.

When: Available throughout February

Where: Kids’ Candy Spa

Price and offer: AED 745 for two (parent and child): 60-minute treatment featuring Mini Massage and Mini Facial for kids and De-Stress Massage and Radiance Facial for the parent

3. Single this Valentine’s Day? Impossible when Rove’s got you covered with their special offer only for you

This Valentine’s Day, swipe right on yourself at Rove Hotels! Embrace solo bliss with our “Me, Myself, and I” package: 50% off your stay, a king-size bed, solo breakfast in bed, chocolates just for you, a comforting pet rock, and a loyal “Rove friend” pillow. Book between Feb 10-19 and treat yourself!

Where: Rove City Walk

When: February 10th to 19th

Offer: Staycation for one includes 50% off, a room with a king-size bed, a box of chocolates, breakfast in bed for one, a pet rock and a “rove friend” pillow

4. Alas a couple’s Valentine’s Dinner awaits at for you at Asado

Elevate your Valentine’s Day experience with an exceptional dinner at Asado, artfully designed to delight your senses on this special day. Featuring a lavish 5-course menu filled to the brim with taste sensations and coupled with your choice of tantalising beverages, this exquisite dinner will transport you to a world of culinary splendour and romantic charm. With its enchanting indoors and spacious outdoors, overlooking the majestic Burj Khalifa, Asado is the perfect place to spend your romantic evening and add a new chapter to your love story.

When: February 14th from 6:30pm to 11:30pm

Where: Asado, Address Hotels, Palace Downtown

Price and Offer:

AED 1,499 per couple for a 5-course set menu and a bottle of bubbly

AED 1,799 per couple for a 5-course set menu, a bottle of bubbly, and a flower bouquet

AED 999 per couple for a 5-course set menu with soft beverages

AED 1,299 per couple for a 5-course set menu with soft beverages and a flower bouquet

*For reservations, call +971 4 428 7961 or email [email protected]