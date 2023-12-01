iFeast, iCheer, iWin: Enjoy delectable Western and Japanese cuisine at Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak and get a chance to win an iPhone 15!

Can’t decide between indulging in savory steaks or enjoying the unique taste of donburi? With Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak Restaurant, you can have the best of both worlds!

Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or anytime in between, Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak not only satisfies your cravings for Western and Japanese dishes but also takes you on a whole experience when you dine in their restaurant.

The moment you step foot in the restaurant, enthusiastic staff will welcome you with the Japanese phrase “Irasshaimase!” and your journey to a flavorful and unforgettable meal begins.

With their wide range of Western and Japanese menus, every customer is sure to have a delightful time choosing from a plethora of mouthwatering options. Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak features a fusion of two well-loved cuisines, allowing you to immerse in the art of Japanese dishes and revel in the drama of hot plates bringing your chosen cuts to life.

This holiday season, gather your friends and indulge in Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak’s budget-friendly offers. For only AED159, you get to feast with their range of appetizing menus which includes umami meat dishes and unlimited side dishes — giving you a smokey and juicy impression that will surely fill up your stomach. This set menu also comes with unlimited rice, soup, and drinks.

But the excitement does not stop with their exquisite cuisine. This Christmas, every customer is in for a special treat as Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak gives away big prizes with their iFeast, iCheer, iWin raffle promo!

Joining is easy — when you dine in any of their branches (Burjuman Centre, City Centre Deira, and Al Ghurair Centre) and spend at least AED100 or more with a single receipt, you will be entitled to one raffle ticket and get a chance to win an iPhone 15 Pro Max, an iPad Pro, or a 75-inch TV!

The raffle begins on December 1 to 22, 2023. Winners will be announced on December 23 at their City Center Deira branch and broadcast live on The Filipino Times Facebook page.

So, what are you waiting for? Gather your loved ones, immerse yourself in the delectable world of Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak, and let the iFeast, iCheer, iWin promo add a sprinkle of magic to your holiday celebrations.