Table for one: The joys of eating alone

Doing things alone is sometimes associated with feelings of loneliness, awkwardness, or discomfort — especially when you are dining out solo.

When people see someone eating out alone, they often perceive them as a “loner” who exists in their own world. This was also considered taboo in the past, particularly for individuals born in the 80s who felt as if they were being judged for not having someone to share a meal with.

However, times have changed. Nowadays, especially after the pandemic, people have found joy in eating out alone. According to a survey conducted by market research firm NPD, solo diners made 15.4 billion visits to U.S. restaurants in 2019, a 1 percent increase from 2018.

In Korea, there is a term called ‘Honbap’ which refers to the act of eating alone. Throughout history, Korea has shown a strong foundation in its communal dining and social interactions which centered around food. Eating together with friends and families has been a way to build connections. However, lifestyles and work patterns have adapted to the modern world, allowing the practice of eating alone to be a norm.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the term ‘Bocchi Seki’ also exists. It refers to a solitary seat or a single seat in public places like restaurants and cafes. Hiragana Times stated that ‘Bocchi Seki’ is a dining option that caters to individuals who prefer to dine alone. Solo customers or travelers can find this kind of seats in various locations in the country for them to have a comfortable space to enjoy their meal alone.

Some restaurants in these countries have adapted to this practice, featuring solo-friendly menus with smaller meal servings. Countries like the UAE and the Philippines have also started incorporating solo dining into their food culture.

If you’ve reached this point in the article and are not yet convinced that eating out alone is totally normal in this age, here are seven benefits to further persuade you:

‘Me time’

Eating alone is one way of taking care of yourself and reflecting on your life. It gives you an opportunity to prioritize your own needs. By treating yourself to a nice meal, you will be able to recharge physically and mentally. It can give you a space to breathe and have a break from the noise of social interactions.

Freedom of dining choices

Dining alone means you are in control of what, where, and when you eat. This can give you a unique adventure of finding new dining places to try, opening doors to an exciting and delectable gastronomic journey alone.

Improved social skills

You may think that eating alone will make you less sociable. Ironically, this practice can actually enhance your social skills. When you become more comfortable in your own company, you can be more relaxed when interacting with new people, further developing your ability to connect with others on a deeper level.

Mindful eating

Dining by yourself allows you to focus more on one of your senses — highlighting the true taste of your meal and making you savor each bite. It can take you to a different culinary experience by paying more attention to the flavors and textures of your food.

Breaking the social stigma

Contrary to past practices and cultural norms, there is now art in eating alone. People from all over the world proudly flaunt doing their daily tasks with only themselves. Viral posts and hashtags from various social media platforms have proven this to be true, as creators continue to make content that shows them recording themselves while eating, while also using hashtags such as #solodate and #diningalone.

An introvert’s dream

Eating alone may be deemed as a sad scenario because it can show that the person doesn’t have anyone to fill the empty seat from across the table. For introverts, this is a dream — as they don’t necessarily need anyone in that empty seat. Dining by themselves gives introverts a safe space, taking away the pressure of engaging with anyone in any way.

Whether you are a first-timer in eating alone or you are a master of this craft, embracing this practice can give you an exhilarating experience. This is an adventure that allows you to get to know more about yourself, while also observing the world around you. By eating alone, you can discover a new sense of joy without needing to depend on someone else.