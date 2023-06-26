Dive into flavor with mouthwatering BoBo fish balls at WEMART

WEMART, our favorite Asian gourmet supermarket, is once again doing us a favor of bringing in “Bobo”, a famous local brand in Singapore specializing in seafood surimi products and chicken products, in their stores allowing us to enjoy our well-loved goodies without having to travel out of the country.

For more than 30 years, “Bobo” has been adhering to the principle of “good taste comes from good raw materials”, insisting on using the best golden thread fish as the raw material of surimi, so that every fish ball is unique and delicious.

Made from premium quality fish for assured quality. A tasty and nutritious companion to steamboats and other savoury dishes. Bobo only uses high-quality golden thread surimi, and the product effect has excellent elasticity and delicious taste.

“Bobo” has become a representative brand of fish balls exported from Singapore due to its carefully selected quality and has been exported to more than 20 countries and regions. It has guaranteed quality and taste, strong links between Singapore and Malaysia, excellent service, consistency, and accreditation.

WEMART’s “Bobo” selection includes:

Bobo White Fish Ball 200g/pack

Bobo Fried Balls 200g/pack

Bobo cuttlefish balls 200g/pack

Bobo Seafood Tofu Fish Cake 200g/pack

Bobo Zhongda Kueh 250g/bag

Bobo small spiced 200g/bag

Bobo Cheese Tofu Fish Cake 200g/pack

Bobo Shrimp Flavor Balls 200g/pack

Bobo Thai Fish Cake 200g/pack

Bobo Crab Flavored Balls 200g/pack

Bobo Fuzhou Chicken Fish Ball 250g/pack

Bobo Chicken Cheese Mini Sausage 200g/pack

Bobo Chicken Black Pepper Mini Sausage 200g/pack

Bobo Chicken Satay Sausage 200g/pack

Bobo Chicken Prosciutto 200g/pack

Bobo Plant Meat Squid Rings 200g/pack

Bobo Cheese Sticks-Original 200g/pack

Bobo Cheese Sticks – Garlic & Black Pepper Flavor – 200g/pack

Moreover, WEMART is running a promotional activity of “Buy One, Get One” featuring “Bobo” products. Customers just need to purchase 200g of “Bobo” seafood tofu and they will get a free 200g of “Bobo” crab flavored balls. Promo starts from June 26 to July 2.

WEMART is committed to bringing customers the best quality products at an affordable price. You no longer need to travel out of the country to experience the authentic flavors of your preferred cuisine. Simply visit any branch of WEMART and enjoy a taste of delectable selections at home.

