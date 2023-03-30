Lulu launches 11th edition of the ‘sharing is caring’ donation drive in support of Dubai cares

LuLu, the region’s top retailer, has announced the launch of the 11th edition of its ‘Sharing is Caring’ donation drive. Organized in partnership with Integral Shopper, the long-running campaign will support Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Since 2013, the campaign has contributed over AED 880,000 to the UAE-based global philanthropic organization.

Effective today until April 27th, 2023, the popular initiative will offer instant cash discount coupons from some of the UAE’s most beloved brands – Lactalis Président, Emirates Macaroni, Al Safi Danone Activia, Duracell, 3M Scotch Brite, Unilever Dove, Garnier, L’Oréal Paris, Sirona, Pure Born, Swiss Arabian, and American Garden.

AED 1 will be donated to Dubai Cares for every discount coupon redeemed by customers across LuLu stores in the UAE.

Salim M.A., Director of LuLu Group International, said: “At LuLu, we are committed to giving back to our community, and we are thrilled to announce the continuation of our ‘Sharing is Caring’ campaign. By partnering with Integral Shopper and some of the UAE’s most popular brands, we aim to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. We are also excited to be working alongside Dubai Cares to ensure that the proceeds from this campaign are distributed to those who need it most. We encourage all of our loyal shoppers to participate in this initiative and help us make a positive impact during the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “The success of the ‘Sharing is Caring’ campaign over the last 11 years reflects the strength of our partnership with the LuLu Group International. The support from this campaign has contributed significantly to our efforts in providing underprivileged children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. The campaign also serves as a shining example of the important role the private sector can play in contributing to meaningful causes. We are grateful to the Lulu Group International and Integral Shopper for their enduring partnership and encourage the UAE community to once again participate in this campaign during Ramadan and empower children and youth with learning opportunities for a better future.”

Cécile Lamaure, Integral Shopper Sales and Marketing Director said: “As consumers, we strive to build habits that positively contribute to our environment and social surroundings. Part of becoming a responsible consumer is creating awareness of how our purchasing habits affect the world around us. In the current context of rising inflation, we are more price-sensitive, responsible, and empathetic. The “Sharing is Caring” Ramadan couponing campaign premise is the more you save, the more we donate. It is the perfect occasion for consumers, charity organizations, brands, and retailers to join hands and humbly contribute to building a better world. At Integral Shopper, our core purpose is to fulfill consumers with intelligent promo solutions. We aim to champion humanity through our work, especially with charity and donations wherever needed. We are honored to be at the core of this initiative and to continue our long-standing partnership with Dubai Cares and LuLu Hypermarkets.”

In addition to supporting Dubai Cares, LuLu Group International is committed to promoting social initiatives, sustainability, and environmental protection across the globe. The company has initiated many projects towards these causes over the years and will continue to do so in the future.