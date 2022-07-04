LOOK: A Filipino charcuterie board photo goes viral

A photo shared by actor Edward Hong goes viral after it features a unique set of Filipino dishes which he captioned ‘A Filipino charcuterie board.’

A Filipino charcuterie board pic.twitter.com/W9aMqrOFYu — Edward Hong (@CinnabonMonster) July 4, 2022

The post which has now more than 10 thousand hearts sums up the list of Pinoy staples which another user identified one-by-one.

“Saw some people asking so here ya go (from left to right, going down): spiced vinegar, sweet fried bananas, sautéed corned beef, fried rice, roasted (fried?) eggplants, eggs, longganisa (Filipino sausage), dried squid, danggit (a type of dried fish),” replied a Twitter user Lester Valentin.

Many Filipino users retweeted the post captioning ‘Damay damay na ‘to’ as looking at the mouth-watering photo will surely trigger your hunger.

Other comments in the post includes Pinoys looking for missing items in the board such as tocino, hotdog and freshly sliced tomatoes.

Do you think other items are also missing from this Pinoy charcuterie board? Comment what food items you prefer in your own charcuterie board.