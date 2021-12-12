LIBRENG KAPE! Get a free cup of coffee with any McCafé purchase from McDonald’s on Bluewaters Island starting December 12th

Filipino coffee lovers rejoice!

McDonald’s marks its 500th McCafé in the region on the picturesque Bluewaters Island in McDonald’s. The first 500 guests on December 12 will receive their complimentary cup and coaster with any purchase from the 500th McCafé, presented in special edition cups and coasters designed by the Emirati artist Fatima Al Budoor, who is well versed in regionally inspired art.

Filipinos and other guests at the McDonald’s in Bluewaters Island will enjoy the Instagrammable views of the Dubai cityscape and skyline, as they sip and savor the McCafé premium blend. In addition, they can also pair their complimentary cup of coffee with a wide selection of fresh delicious pastries that will satisfy their sweet tooth.

Visitors on December 12 will also see the Emirati artist in person as she will do a live painting installation at the 500th McCafé in the region located in McDonald’s on Bluewaters Island.

Fast facts for McDonald’s free coffee giveaway:

What: Free Coffee at McDonald’s 500th McCafe in the region presented in a special cup along with a set of coasters designed by Fatima Al Budoor.

Where: McDonald’s – McCafé at Bluewaters Island

Who: First 500 customers

When: December 12, 2021.