Send money to the Philippines for free this September with e& money app

Make every remittance count this September!

Filipinos in the UAE can now enjoy a safer and more rewarding way to send money home as e& money rolls out an exclusive promotion for the entire month. 

Throughout this period, all remittances sent to the Philippines via the e& money app are free of transfer fees, making it easier for UAE-based Filipinos to support their loved ones back home without worrying about extra costs.

Adding to the savings is a referral program where users earn cash rewards by inviting friends to sign up. Each successful referral allows the sender to earn AED 40, while the invited friend receives AED 20, making the service beneficial for both consumers. 

Along with these promotions, e& money is also offering special flash rates designed to give customers more value for their money. These rates ensure that every dirham sent goes further, allowing families in the Philippines to receive more with every transaction.

For readers of The Filipino Times, there is an exclusive bonus: using the code TFT20 during the first transaction gives AED 20 cash reward, providing even greater value.

The e& money app has been designed to be secure, fast, and convenient, enabling users to complete transfers with just a few taps. By combining zero fees, special rates, and cash rewards, it offers one of the most attractive remittance packages for Filipinos in the UAE this September.

This limited-time promotion highlights e& money’s commitment to helping overseas Filipinos send support to their loved ones more easily and affordably. 

Download the e& money app now to unlock free transfers and exclusive rewards.



