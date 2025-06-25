FinanceLatest NewsNewsTFT News

“Sumakses o Sawi?” Financial talk urges OFWs to get serious about money at 40

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin35 mins ago

The first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in Saudi Arabia featured a timely solo presentation that tackled a financial milestone many overseas Filipinos can relate to: how to handle money wisely when you reach your 40s.

In a session titled “Sumakses o Sawi? Mga Dapat Gawin sa Pera Kapag 40 Ka Na,” Rogelio Wenceslao Jr., CPA, MBA, Management Reporting Lead at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and Distinguished Toastmaster at PICPA Riyadh Toastmasters Club, offered insights on how to approach personal finances more strategically in one’s 40s and beyond.

WhatsApp Image 2025 06 24 at 14.03.15 c0d37a63

With his background in finance and leadership, Wenceslao discussed how proper planning and mindset shifts can help individuals manage their money more effectively — whether they are already in their 40s or preparing ahead.

The presentation focused on the importance of making smarter financial decisions and setting clearer goals as people move through mid-life. While the topic centered on those in their 40s, the talk resonated with younger attendees as well, offering valuable advice on how to start early and build a strong financial foundation.

The session gave participants a chance to reflect on their own financial habits and inspired many to take a more proactive approach toward securing their long-term financial well-being.

