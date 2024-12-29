Thomas Mirasol promoted to Vice Chairman of Federal Land, concurrent to his role as president of FNG

William Thomas F. Mirasol has been promoted to Vice-Chairman of Federal Land, Inc., (FLI) effective January 1, 2025, according to GT Capital Holdings, Inc.’s (GTCAP) company disclosure at the Philippine Stock Exchange. FLI is the property arm of GTCAP, a major listed, diversified conglomerate in the Philippines.

Concurrently, he retains his role as President of Federal Land Nomura Real Estate Global (FNG), the dynamic joint venture between Federal Land and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd, the largest joint venture between a Philippine real estate developer and a Japanese real estate company.

“Mr. Mirasol has played a significant role in Federal Land since joining the company in 2019. With over 31 years of real estate management experience, Mr. Mirasol has driven Federal Land to unprecedented success and solidified its position as a multi award-winning property company,” GT Capital said in a statement.

Mr. Mirasol will continue to oversee Federal Land’s strategic international partnerships and joint ventures with leading global brands and corporations including Orix, Grand Hyatt, and Mitsukoshi Isetan. Mr. Mirasol also serves as the President of Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp., Federal Property Management Corp., North Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Inc., and Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp.

Prior to joining Federal Land, Mr. Mirasol was the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Ortigas & Company (OCLP Holdings, Inc.), seconded by Ayala Land, Inc., from 2016 to 2018. Before that, he served as Chief Marketing Officer, Residential Business Group Head, and Vice President at Ayala Land, where he had a distinguished 27-year tenure.

Mr. Mirasol earned his Master of Business Management degree from the Asian Institute of Management and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from De La Salle University.

Mr. Mirasol has been instrumental in reshaping the Philippine property landscape. His expertise earned him the Global Excellence Award at The Filipino Times in 2017, further highlighting his impact as a visionary leader in the industry.