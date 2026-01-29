FeatureLatest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Filipino paddlers help team win gold, silver at dragon boat challenge in Dubai

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin

Supplied photos

Filipino paddlers played a key role as Titans Dragonboat Dubai earn two podium finishes at the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Challenge 2026, competing against international teams.

Held Jan. 24–25 in Dubai, the multinational team which included 30 Filipino paddlers, won gold in the Premier Mixed category and silver in the Premier Open category.

WhatsApp Image 2026 01 29 at 15.22.16

In the Premier Mixed race, Titans faced a unique challenge, competing with only eight pairs instead of the standard ten. Despite the disadvantage, the team delivered a near-perfect performance that secured their top finish.

The event was organized by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai and attracted dragon boat teams from across the region. The team’s victory was celebrated with support from H.E. Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, Philippine Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who also graced the competition.

WhatsApp Image 2026 01 29 at 15.22.13 1

Filipino paddlers continue to make up a significant portion of the UAE’s dragon boat community, reflecting the strong presence of the Filipino community in local water sports events.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

