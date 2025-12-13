FeatureLatest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

UAE-based Filipino content creator YourKuyaMico joins popular Dubai lifestyle show as guest co-host

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago

UAE-based Filipino content creator Mico Banua, known online as YourKuyaMico, appeared as a guest co-host in one of Dubai’s leading lifestyle television programs where he shared insights on the city’s winter foodie scene and the expanding role of community-driven dining experiences across the emirate.

In a DXB Today episode aired on Friday, December 12, Banua took its viewers behind the scenes of his content creation process, showing how he discovers new food and lifestyle destinations, crafts compelling stories, and produces engaging videos that highlight small businesses and community-driven initiatives.

With a strong digital presence with 114k followers on Instagram, 40.2K followers on TikTok, and 11K followers on Facebook, he has grown from a community-focused storyteller into a content creator with an increasingly international audience in the UAE.

His food discoveries, neighborhood features, and reviews now resonate not only with Filipinos but with residents from various nationalities who follow his recommendations on where to eat and what to try in Dubai.

On the show, Banua highlighted some of the season’s most anticipated winter pop-ups, focusing on why the cooler months continue to draw both residents and tourists to outdoor food events. He also discussed the rising appeal of neighborhood foodie spots, including the emergence of Filipino night markets that have evolved into multicultural gathering points.

The segment also featured his on-the-ground interviews with chefs, event organizers, and local figures shaping Dubai’s major December food events.

DXB Today is a lifestyle-focused television program that showcases trends, events, and personalities shaping life in the emirate. It is the flagship English‑language daily show of Dubai One.

Banua’s appearance marks a milestone for Filipino creators in Dubai as more community-rooted voices take part in broader media platforms and connect with diverse audiences across the UAE.

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

