This 6-year-old Dubai-based Filipina gymnast is already winning gold

At an age when most children are just starting school, a Dubai-based half-Filipina is already collecting gold medals while mastering the art of balance, grace, and discipline. At only six years old, Samantha Punegova Abuel is making her mark on the international gymnastics stage, showing the world what the next generation of Filipinos abroad is capable of.

Based in Dubai, Samantha has quickly become one of the UAE’s youngest rising athletes. Her most recent victory came this October at the International United Dream Cup in Dubai, where she earned a gold medal.

“Samantha went for her first trial session at the age of 3. We were choosing between tennis, dancing and gymnastics. But after the first lesson she was praised for her flexibility and discipline. She started training the next week and until this day,” her mother, Alina, told The Filipino Times.

Before her recent win in Dubai, she also secured gold at the Friendship International Cup in Armenia, where she received a special trophy alongside her coach, as well as at the Diamond Cup 2025.

Managing school and training can sometimes be challenging, especially with long travel time to different gyms, but her parents say the experience has helped Samantha grow and enjoy the sport even more.

“It can be hard at times, especially combining school and training. She trains in different locations and sometimes it takes 1.5 hours to reach the gym during peak times,” Alina said. “But we are showing her that her hard work pays off, that discipline is very important in professional sport and now she can train 3 hours in a row and still be full of energy.”

Inspired by her coach and the athletes she watched at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Samantha now dreams of becoming an Olympic champion one day, her parents said.

As Samantha continues to grow, her family hopes she keeps finding happiness in every routine and confidence in every performance. For them, her achievements are not just about medals, but about celebrating her childhood passion and the cultures she represents.

“Since this sport is not very popular and developed in the Philippines, it makes us incredibly proud that she can represent both countries and now on international level,” Alina said.

She also reminds fellow parents to guide their children with encouragement rather than pressure, and encourages the community to believe in the talent and potential of the youth.

“Be their child’s biggest cheerleader, not their coach. Let them explore and enjoy the sport first — focus on building confidence and discipline rather than perfection,” she advised.