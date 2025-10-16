A decade of building: How a Filipino engineer left his mark on Dubai

He was only 21 when he boarded that flight to Dubai. A fresh graduate from Quezon, armed with a Mechanical Engineering license, a suitcase of dreams, and the quiet hope that everything will be worth it.

“Hindi madali ang umalis. First time kong mahiwalay sa pamilya. Pero sabi ko sa sarili ko, kung gusto kong maabot ang pangarap ko, kailangan kong sumugal,” recalls Engr. Manolito Jr. Marasigan Landicho, now a Senior Mechanical Engineer in the UAE and one of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awardees in 2023.

That gamble changed everything.

Manolito grew up in a middle-class household in Quezon, where education was always top priority. His parents, both hardworking, made painful sacrifices so that he and his siblings could study.

“Kapag enrollment, halos lahat ng budget, tuition muna. Yung ibang gastos, tinitiis,” he shared. He graduated valedictorian in elementary and consistently ranked among the top in high school. But even then, his fascination with machines and structures was already shaping his destiny.

His father, an electrical engineer, became his first role model. “Naalala ko, lagi kong pinapanood kung paano siya mag-explain ng mga systems. Para sa akin, parang magic. Doon ko naisip, gusto ko ring maging engineer.”

Manolito received an offer to work in the UAE from the Philippines.With no international experience, he knew the odds were stacked against him. But one person saw his potential and gave him a chance.

“I will never forget the one who interviewed me. He believed in me. That decision changed the course of my life.”

His very first assignment? The Al Habtoor City Residential Towers—two 73-storey skyscrapers, a 52-storey tower, and a podium by the Dubai Water Canal.

“Bilang fresh graduate, nakakatakot. Pero habang ginagawa namin, napagtanto ko—ito pala ang engineering. Hindi lang siya numbers sa papel. You are literally making the building and breathe.” To this day, every time he drives along Sheikh Zayed Road, he turns his head to look at those towers, a quiet smile of pride crossing his face.

Another project that defined his career was Sobha Hartland Community in Nad Al Sheba. “Mula disyerto, naging community. Sa harap ng mata ko, tumayo yung mga towers, villas, townhouse, roads, park. Nakakabilib. Nakakatuwa na naging parte ako ng pagbabagong iyon.”

But life abroad was not always easy. The pandemic tested his resilience. Work slowed, movement was restricted, and uncertainty loomed.

“Lahat apektado. May kaba para sa pamilya, para sa trabaho. Pero mabuti na lang, kasama ko asawa ko. Siya ang lakas ko sa panahong iyon.” His voice softens, the memory still fresh. “Kahit ang mundo nakahinto, nagpatuloy kami—magkasama.”

Beyond the towering projects, Manolito has also built something else—community. He served as External Vice President of PSME UAE and Vice Chairman of the Philippine Professional Organization, mentoring young engineers and fostering collaboration among Filipinos in the Middle East.

For him, these roles matter as much as the projects. “Hindi lang ito tungkol sa akin. Gusto kong may kapwa Pilipino ring umasenso. Kapag may isa sa atin na umangat, lahat tayo may pag-asa.”

Recognition eventually came. He was named a TFT Watchlist Awardee, a distinction that validates the credibility of Filipino talent abroad.

“Para sa akin, ang award na ito hindi lang trophy. Isa itong paalala—na lahat ng hirap, lahat ng sakripisyo, may saysay. Pero higit pa doon, responsibilidad siya. Kapag binigyan ka ng pagkilala, dapat lalo mong pagbutihin.”

Today, a decade since he first left Quezon, Manolito continues to shape skylines and communities across Dubai and Saudi Arabiai from then working in construction sites to now designing the systems and engineering plans.

“Ang pinakamasarap sa lahat,” he says, pausing, “ay yung makita mo na may naitulong ka. Sa pamilya, sa trabaho, sa kapwa mo. Doon ko masasabi—worth it lahat.”