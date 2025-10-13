From selling bread to owning a design firm in Dubai: A Filipino engineer’s journey of hard work and vision

Mornings meant work before school for Orandantes Delizo. Growing up in a small town in Central Luzon, he would sell bread and flowers along the streets, shine shoes, and help plant rice in his family’s fields, tasks that taught him independence and responsibility at an early age.

Little did he know, this humble beginning would one day take him to the heights of a globally recognized structural engineer, through a journey spanning more than four decades, filled with challenges and unwavering dedication.

“Growing up middle-class taught me frugality without deprivation, the value of education and community, and a sense of responsibility toward others,” Delizo shared with The Filipino Times. “It’s a foundation I carry forward as I navigate adulthood, seek opportunities, and strive to contribute meaningfully to the world around me.”

Lessons from home

Though his childhood was modest, Delizo never considered it lacking. From a young age, he learned to manage resources wisely, save for the future, and appreciate the everyday comforts that often go unnoticed.

Education mattered a lot in our home. My parents emphasized the value of learning as a ladder to opportunity. They encouraged curiosity, supported extra study, and celebrated small academic milestones,” he said.

This foundation carried him through school, where he excelled and graduated Magna Cum Laude in Civil Engineering. Later, he pursued a Master of Engineering at the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok, supported by the Federal Government of Germany, gaining exposure to a rigorous international environment that shaped his professional outlook.

Achievements that lift others

Yet, the road to success was far from smooth. When the world economic crisis affected Dubai during the late 2000s, Delizo faced one of his darkest professional moments: termination. But even in the face of uncertainty, he found a way forward.

“The experience taught me resilience, adaptability, and the value of maintaining a financial buffer during economic downturns,” he shared. “It pushed me to reassess my skills, seek additional training, and explore transfer options within my field or related industries.”

Passing the Dubai Municipality Unlimited License Examination opened new doors, restoring his confidence. Today, he is also a Chartered Structural Engineer, recognized by the Institution of Structural Engineers (UK). This not only enhanced his professional credibility but also allowed him to rethink his financial goals.

Through salary growth and careful planning, he was able to save, invest, and continue professional development, attending international conferences and earning additional certifications. This financial stability eventually enabled him to establish his own design and construction firm in the UAE.

With more resources, I can pursue professional development, attend conferences, and obtain additional certifications that further elevate my career,” he said.

Beyond his professional success, Delizo has dedicated himself to mentoring fellow Filipinos, helping over 7,000 OFWs in Dubai learn CAD/CAM techniques, empowering them with skills for better employment opportunities.

Recognition and legacy

His achievements have not gone unnoticed. Receiving the TFT Watchlist Award was a moment of immense pride.

The recognition has inspired fellow Filipinos, especially engineers, to improve in their profession,” he says. “I dedicate this award to my family, who supported me from the start.”

The award also sparked inquiries for projects at his company, which reinforces trust in his expertise.

Delizo believes that being grounded is essential, even as one achieves success, but he also emphasizes the importance of acknowledging one’s skills and the contributions one brings to teams and clients.

His advice to fellow Filipinos: “Life is a wheel: we rise and fall, again and again. Every problem has a solution, and perseverance matters. With hard work, integrity, and patience, we can overcome obstacles and achieve success.”