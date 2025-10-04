Meet the Filipino engineer managing the VVIP royal palaces across the UAE

In Abu Dhabi, excellence is not just the goal, it is the everyday standard. And to meet that standard in the most sensitive environments, institutions turn to world-class talent, like that of Engr. Enrie Andy Evangelista Vergosa, a distinguished recipient of The Filipino Times Watchlist Award.

Yet Enrie’s journey to overseeing the elite facilities of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was shaped not by grandeur but by humble beginnings. He grew up moving through rented houses and, at times, relying on the warmth of his grandparents’ home, where life was defined by lessons in discipline, love, and persistence.

His roots were middle-class but stable, built on the solid foundation of his parents: his mother, a public school teacher, and his father, a respected mechanical engineer. This dual heritage—the passion for teaching and the precision of problem-solving—shaped his entire career.

A family legacy

Enrie grew up with the unwavering belief that engineering was a family legacy, inspired by his father and uncle, both successful professionals in the field.

“At a young age, I saw how their professions were not just about machines, systems, or designs, but about creating solutions that made life easier, safer, and more efficient for people,” Enrie told The Filipino Times.

Observing them taught me that engineering is more than a job; it is a calling that allows us to build, improve, and leave behind something meaningful for the next generation.

From that, Enrie began his career with the firm belief that hard work guarantees success. But the journey of a world-class Filipino professional is rarely a straight line.

When dedication was not enough

Behind the impressive titles and high-profile projects, Enrie endured profound professional trials that shook his confidence and tested his integrity.

The first was the crushing disappointment of working for a small company abroad that frequently delayed salary payments. He showed up every day, committed to his work, while carrying the heavy knowledge that his family back home depended on a paycheck that never came.

“Later, I faced the shock of being forced to resign because the company had already chosen my replacement,” he recalled.

These setbacks, however, did not break him. They became catalysts for growth, pushing him toward environments where his technical genius and integrity were finally valued.

From construction to facilities management

Enrie sharpened his expertise across the Gulf. He first worked as an OFW in Saudi Arabia on two indoor substation projects, then in Doha, Qatar, on MEP construction for Qatar Petroleum Projects. His career, now spanning 24 years, encompasses facilities such as high-rise buildings, warehouses, food and beverage facilities, and palaces.

But his life and career trajectory experienced a dramatic shift when he was hired by Hyundai Engineering in the UAE and assigned to the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). This was a pivotal, life-changing moment. Suddenly, his focus shifted entirely from construction to the highly specialized, meticulous world of facilities management and maintenance for the first nuclear power plant in the GCC. Barakah became his training ground, instilling the discipline required for operational excellence in high-stakes environments.

Working under the Royal Family

All these experiences and credibility led him to his next major milestone: he was hired as Head of Maintenance for the Private Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a company owned by one of Abu Dhabi’s Ruling Family members, overseeing a variety of properties, including mixed-use buildings, warehouses, villas, and royal palaces.

Progressing from one role to another, today he serves as the Facilities Manager for the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a position that reflects the deep trust and confidence placed in his abilities by the highest offices in the UAE. Here, he manages the facilities and maintenance of the Royal Family’s palaces across the United Arab Emirates.

He holds the titles of Certified Facilities Manager, Professional Electrical Engineer, ASEAN Engineer, and ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineer, specializing in Construction and Facilities Management.

TFT Watchlist: A legacy of integrity and service

For Enrie, receiving the TFT Watchlist Award is the ultimate testament to his journey, validating years of hard work.

“The award served as a reminder that dedication, integrity, and consistent performance are noticed and valued, not only by colleagues and supervisors but also by the broader professional community,” he said proudly.

More importantly, it inspired me to aim higher—not for accolades, but for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in my field and beyond.

Following the award, Enrie said he experienced a renewed sense of responsibility and purpose, which intensified his focus on maintaining the highest standards in facilities management and empowered him to mentor younger engineers while tackling increasingly complex, high-profile assignments with greater credibility and confidence.

Adding to his growing list of achievements, he was also named Best Chapter President in the Middle East during his tenure at the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) UAE Chapter in 2022.

Source of inspiration

Beyond professional development, he actively participates as one of the advisers of the IIEE-UAE Chapter and mentors aspiring engineers in the SPLE Review Program. On the community side, he participates in initiatives such as blood donation drives, clean-up drives, and donation programs for less fortunate Filipinos.

I hope that my journey serves as a source of inspiration for young Filipinos, showing them that no circumstance is too challenging and no dream is too distant,” he said.

Enrie Andy Evangelista Vergosa, the engineer who manages the facilities for UAE royalty, remains focused on the future where he hopes to mentor and inspire the next generation of engineers who believe that a simple, disciplined background is the strongest foundation for world-class success.