Turning grief into purpose: Filipino nurse finds his calling and becomes one of UAE’s top healthcare professionals

Alarms beep. Monitors buzz. Patients wait. In the middle of it all, Angelo Dino Mallari Bernardo moves with quiet focus, checking vitals, guiding his team, and offering comfort where it’s needed most. But behind the steady hands of this Filipino nurse is a story of heartbreak, hope, and relentless determination—a story that started in Tarlac, with a young boy learning to carry the weight of loss and dreams too big for his home.

Angelo grew up in a middle-class family, surrounded by love but shadowed by early loss. At eight years old, his father passed away, leaving his mother to shoulder the burden of providing for Angelo and his older brother.

“My mom had to work abroad to send us to school and take care of our basic needs,” he recalls. “It was tough, but I never felt alone. My aunt, grandmother, and my mom kept me going, even when she was far away.”

Still, Angelo excelled academically, becoming valedictorian in elementary and high school and later graduating top of his class in nursing college. He immersed himself in extracurricular activities, leadership roles, and competitions in his province.

“I always wanted a big house with a swimming pool and a happy, loving family,” he shares his childhood dream. That vision of stability and togetherness became a silent motivation as he navigated life’s unexpected turns.

Another loss

Angelo’s journey into nursing began with community and hospital exposure during college, where he discovered a calling not just to heal, but to care deeply for others. Life abroad, however, came with its own set of challenges. Adapting to a multicultural environment in Dubai tested him both professionally and personally.

“My mother is the one who brought me here to Dubai and allowed me to work and continue my professional growth as a nurse,” he said. Though she returned home only every other year as an OFW, being apart was never easy. Finally, for the first time in years, they were together again, and Angelo felt a renewed sense of purpose, motivated by her presence and support.

But just as life seemed to be settling, fate intervened. In May 2021, his mother passed away from breast cancer. The joy of reunion was replaced by profound loss, leaving Angelo to face grief, responsibility, and the challenge of moving forward without her guidance.

Losing both parents left Angelo grappling with grief and self-doubt.

“It really affected me emotionally and mentally. I was grumpy, easily irritated, and my work suffered. I stayed home, limited contact with friends, and even my sleep was affected,” he recalls. Yet with encouragement from friends, colleagues, and his family back in the Philippines, he slowly found his footing again, channeling grief into purpose.

Lasting legacy

Angelo’s professional dedication soon bore fruit. Currently a charge nurse, he received the Star Service Award runner-up for exemplary performance in Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, and was nominated by his patient for the Daisy Award. He also serves as the Education Link Nurse, where he organizes education classes on Critical Care and regularly reviews policies and procedures.

Beyond recognition, he created a lasting legacy in their hospital through initiatives like the Nurses Newsletter, “The Nursing Chronicles,” where he is the managing editor and chief layout artist and the Go Green Project, which digitalized forms to reduce paper usage.

“With this Newsletter I was able to showcase the strengths of nurses with our stories in the most creative and engaging way. I was able to be an inspiration for my fellow nurses that we can always do and be better for the community we serve,” he says.

Limitless

Stability and comfort define Angelo’s life today. He can now afford things he once only dreamed of. Yet, after 11 years as an OFW, he has learned that true success is measured not by material gains but by growth, confidence, and the ability to inspire others.

This journey came full circle when he was named one of the honorees of the TFT Watchlist — a proud and emotional milestone that validated his hard work and dedication.

“It means a lot because it shows how we are all limitless if we just believe,” Angelo says. “I dedicate this to my family, especially my mother and aunt who I owe all that I achieved today.”

Looking forward, Angelo dreams of traveling the world and owning a home and farm in a quiet rural area. But more than personal ambitions, he remains committed to uplifting fellow nurses and giving back to the community.

“Our past and failures don’t define our present or future. We are limitless. We have our ups and downs, but we should always look for the silver lining and move forward,” he shares, offering words of hope to young Filipinos everywhere.