Once dreaming of a house in their carinderia, this Filipino engineer now shapes major projects in Saudi Arabia

On quiet nights in their small home in Ormoc City, Leyte, a young boy would lie on a woven mat under a mosquito net, sharing one cramped room with his siblings. Outside, the hum of the family’s carinderia—their lifeline—signaled another day’s survival. Inside, he dreamed not of toys or grand adventures, but of concrete, blueprints, and houses he imagined building with his own two hands.

Shy and an average student by his own account, Ace’s dreams were bigger than his surroundings. His grandparents, Lola Meding and Lolo Doro, helped with school expenses, while his parents, without permanent jobs, relied on their well-known family carinderia to provide for their daily needs.

“I first discovered my interest in engineering through my father,” Ace Avila Juntilla shared with The Filipino Times. “Over time I developed a love for drawing houses and imagining how they could be built. That early interest eventually grew into my passion for becoming an engineer,” he added, believing that one day he could help his family and give them a better life.

Childhood struggles, financial uncertainty, and the daily grind became more than obstacles—they became fuel for his ambition.

I understood our situation, and that inspired me to work harder in my studies so I could overcome those challenges and, in return, support them,” Ace said.

Along the way, his dedication led him to earn multiple certifications that strengthened his skills and credibility in the engineering field, now as a planning engineer in Saudi Arabia. His hard work was further recognized when he received The Filipino Times Watchlist Award, an honor that not only validated his professional achievements but also boosted his confidence and pride as a Filipino.

When life almost ended

But life’s tests were far from over. In 2007, just after passing a major professional exam that could have changed his career path, Ace suffered a serious motorcycle accident that nearly cost him his life.

It was life-threatening, and for a while, I feared I might not survive. That experience, however, gave me a renewed appreciation for life,” Ace said, adding that the accident took a heavy mental and emotional toll.

What saved him was the unwavering support of his family, especially his mother and wife. They reminded him of his dreams, stood by him through recovery, and encouraged him to keep going.

“The dream I had since childhood became real,” Ace said, recalling how being an engineer became his breakthrough. “It opened doors to opportunities that not only improved my life but also allowed me to start supporting my family and own family, which had always been my biggest motivation.”

Achievements that led to another

Starting life as an OFW in Saudi Arabia was another test of resilience. He had to adjust to an unfamiliar environment—new language, culture, and responsibilities. But the challenges abroad also taught him independence, perseverance, and the value of hard work.

Today, Ace stands as a testament to perseverance. A licensed Civil Engineer and Master Plumber, he has built a decade-long career in Saudi Arabia’s precast construction industry, currently shaping projects as a Planning Engineer. He has managed schedules, monitored progress, and coordinated teams on landmark developments like the STC Car Park and Jawharat Mall. Recognition came in many forms as he earned the license to be an ASEAN Engineer, a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), and a spot among the Top Filipino Engineers in the Middle East.

After receiving the TFT Watchlist Award, I gained more confidence and credibility in my profession. During my vacation, it also became extra special because our City Mayor awarded a Certificate of Appreciation, which made my family and community proud,” he shared.

In June 2025, Ace received recognition from the City of Ormoc for his contributions abroad, in a ceremony led by Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and Leyte Representative Richard Gomez.

From survival to stability

Life has changed dramatically since those early days. From relying on the carinderia to cover basic needs, he can now support his family, sign and approve official plans, and mentor others on their professional journeys. Success, for him, is no longer just about personal achievement—it’s about stability, growth, and giving back.

“I owe so much to my mother, my grandmother, and my wife,” he said. “Their sacrifices and guidance shaped my path. Every achievement is theirs too.”

As an officer of Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Riyadh, he has led initiatives such as the ‘Road to PMP’ webinar, Revit Fundamentals workshops, and SPLE lectures, mentoring young engineers and promoting professional excellence among Filipinos abroad.

Looking back at his journey, he has one message for those facing struggles, whether at home or abroad: “Keep learning, and never lose hope, your journey one day can inspire others and create real change.”

Yet he admits, his journey is far from over. He dreams of becoming a Project or Planning Manager, passing the PMI-RMP and Professional Engineer exams, and one day give back to his hometown by serving in the City Government of Ormoc, while helping fellow engineers through training, mentorship, and community work.