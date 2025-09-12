Beyond borders: From University of Luzon scholar to global engineer

“That was the hardest part of my life. I was just starting my career, but I already lost my father before he could see anything.”

Barely two weeks after John Carlo Absalud Cayog landed his very first job, tragedy struck—his father passed away. The timing made the loss even harder to bear. His father wasn’t just a parent; he was his first supporter, the man who drove him on his motorcycle from one office to another, helping him process his requirements. It was as if his father’s mission was to make sure his son could begin his journey before quietly seeing him off.

That moment changed everything. What could have broken him became his reason to rise. Instead of dwelling on the pain, John Carlo made a promise: every success, every recognition, every milestone would be offered in memory of his father. Carrying that promise with him, he braved the uncertainties of working overseas.

Dreams from Pangasinan

“Hindi kami mayaman. Pero lumaki akong busog sa pagmamahal, disiplina, at paniniwala na balang araw, maaabot ko rin ang mga pangarap ko.”

For John Carlo, life began in the quiet province of Bautista, Pangasinan. Growing up, he witnessed the struggles of those who had less, while also seeing the privileges of those who had more. That contrast fueled his resolve—if opportunities were rare, he would work twice as hard to earn them.

That determination carried him all the way to the University of Luzon, where he became a scholar. Even when resources were scarce, he believed education would open doors—just as his father had opened the first one for him. With every recognition he earned in school, John Carlo knew he was one step closer to the future he once only dreamed of.

Struggles abroad

Like many OFWs, John Carlo knew the weight of sacrifice. But nothing prepared him for the pandemic. For nine long months, he endured life in a foreign country without pay.

There were nights he lay awake, haunted by questions. “Kaya ko pa ba? Tama pa ba ang desisyon kong mangibang-bansa?” Every morning he woke up with the same worries: How will I support my family? How long will this last? The uncertainty drained him. He felt helpless, anxious, and even doubted whether he had made the right career choices.

But John Carlo chose not to give in and reminded himself:

Your current hardship does not define you. Hardship is a season, not a destination.”

Recognition realized

When he was named a The Filipino TImes Watchlist Awardee, he was overwhelmed. For him, it wasn’t just a title—it was a reminder of how far he had come from Pangasinan to the global stage.

Being an awardee shows that Filipinos, when given the chance, can lead, innovate, and excel anywhere in the world. This award is for my father, and for all OFWs whose sacrifices often go unseen.”

Building beyond borders

Years later, the boy from Pangasinan would stand tall among the world’s most respected engineers. His name now carries not only his family’s pride—but also the pride of a nation.

From playing a key role in the Etihad Rail Project, one of the UAE’s landmark infrastructure developments, to earning global accreditations as an APEC Engineer, ASEAN Engineer, Chartered Engineer, and IPEA Engineer, John Carlo proved that perseverance can build bridges across borders.

Today, he also serves as part of the Committee of Engineers Australia UAE chapter and 2024 Board of Directors of PICE-UAE, guiding and mentoring young Filipino engineers. Whether through community service, professional leadership, or simply being a quiet role model of integrity and hard work, John Carlo says the The Filipino Times Watchlist recognition challenged him to step into leadership with both humility and courage.

A message of hope

For young Filipinos who feel like giving up, John Carlo’s words carry the weight of his own struggles.

“Ang pinagdadaanan mo ngayon, hindi ‘yan ang katapusan,” he says with quiet conviction. “Puwede mong gawing layunin ang sakit. Magtiwala ka, lumaban ka, dahil bawat paghihirap ay paghahanda para sa mas malaking biyaya.”

They are not just words of comfort—they are words born from nights of doubt, seasons of loss, and the courage to rise again.