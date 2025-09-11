From Tondo streets to global stage: How a Filipino engineer defied the odds

I wasn’t an honor student. I faced failures that made me question my path, but I found joy and pride in small achievements.”

He grew up in Tondo, Manila, where long commutes to school and crowded jeepneys were part of everyday life. His father, an OFW seaman, was often away at sea to provide for the family, while his mother, a dedicated public school teacher, taught resilience, discipline, and faith at home.

Everyday struggles weren’t just physical — they tested his spirit. Failing subjects and enduring hours of travel to and from school could have broken his dreams. Yet, in every setback, he found small victories, like winning an art contest in fifth grade, a reminder that perseverance matters more than honors.

John Nielsen Arciaga Dolozon didn’t begin life with a clear path to success. But today, he serves as Senior QA/QC Engineer, overseeing quality across multiple major projects in the UAE. He is also a Registered Practicing Engineer under the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, specializing in Civil – Sewerage and Water Treatment and a registered ASEAN Engineer, making him a proud recipient of The Filipino Times Watchlist Award.

Pursuing the dream

As he grew older, his passion for building and designing structures became his compass, guiding him toward civil engineering. But the road wasn’t easy. The Civil Engineering Board Exam tested his limits, and life in the UAE demanded adjustments to a foreign culture and distance from family. One of the most painful moments came when his younger sister, aspiring to join him abroad, was deported due to health requirements.

“That moment shattered the plans and hopes we had of being together in a foreign land, supporting each other as we pursued our dreams. It was a harsh reality to accept, knowing that she wouldn’t be with me here, and the distance between us suddenly felt heavier than ever,” John told The Filipino Times.

Yet he continued, fueled by grit and the unwavering support of his wife. Through patience, learning, and determination, he rose from a rookie engineer doubting his own capabilities to a leader in his profession, overseeing major projects and mentoring young Filipino engineers abroad.

He later advanced to become an External ISO Auditor, gaining exposure to international standards and practices, and ultimately secured leadership roles in major UAE projects. Notably, he served as Site Quality Manager for the Saif Bin Darwish infrastructure and streetscape project in Abu Dhabi and now oversees quality assurance across multiple high-profile projects as a Senior QA/QC Engineer at KEO International Consultants.

Recognition that resonates globally

His efforts were acknowledged on one of the most credible stages for overseas Filipinos: The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, calling it a turning point in his professional journey. This prestigious recognition affirmed that even someone from humble beginnings–an “average student” from Tondo–can achieve excellence on the global stage.

The experience was deeply memorable, not just because of the honor, but because it reignited my belief that anyone can dream big and achieve something meaningful. It gave me a renewed sense of purpose and motivation to continue striving for excellence, not only for myself but also to inspire others who may be walking a similar path,” he shared.

Today, John balances his thriving career in Abu Dhabi, his role as Board Director of PICE UAE, and his entrepreneurial venture, having established his own clothing brand born from creativity and identity. Beyond personal success, he actively mentors aspiring engineers, uplifts Filipino professionals abroad, and carries the flag of the Philippines with pride.

“With faith, hard work, and a heart that never gives up, you can rise above challenges and make a meaningful impact. Whether you’re an OFW, a student, a professional, or an entrepreneur, your journey matters. Your dreams are valid,” he reminds Filipinos pursuing their careers.

Let’s continue to lift each other up, celebrate our heritage, and show the world the strength, talent, and resilience of the Filipino spirit. Keep dreaming. Keep striving. And never stop believing in yourself.”





