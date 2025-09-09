Once an average student in Pagadian City, this OFW is now a respected mentor and top engineer in the UAE

Hailing from Pagadian City, Blesil Diez Apduhan has spent over three decades carving his mark in the construction and quality management field. Known for blending technical precision with ethical leadership, he has earned not only the respect of colleagues and clients but also a place on The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers in the Middle East.

But during his school years, he was an average student—rarely receiving medals or joining the honor roll. Instead, he was recognized as ‘Most Behave, Polite, or Generous,’ values instilled in him by his parents. It wasn’t until he pursued his dream career abroad that he rose to become one of the top Filipino engineers in the United Arab Emirates.

Today, Blesil serves as Quality, Environment, Health, and Safety Manager at Ghuzlan Emirates Furniture and Decor, overseeing quality management across major projects in the Middle East, spanning civil and structural works, substructure and superstructure, including pre-stressing works for hotel and high-rise buildings. Among his proudest contributions was his core role in the construction and delivery of Expo 2020 Public Realm and other iconic UAE projects.

Now, he holds a master’s degree in construction management and is an ASEAN engineer, serving as an officer to various Filipino community organizations in the UAE. Before all the recognition and success, however, Blesil’s journey as a respected engineer and community leader was built on persistence, hard work, and sacrifice.

Education as most valuable tool

He walked five kilometers three times a day just to attend school, often without food in his bag, enduring the sting of classmates’ taunts over his family’s financial struggles. Yet through it all, he held on to one dream: to finish his studies and give his family a better life.

As a child, he already dreamed of being an engineer and a leader, a goal made possible not only by his determination and passion but also through the hard work of his parents, who managed to send him and his five sisters to private school, even if it meant being in debt.

“In order to survive, my parents were mounted with loans, borrowing money from friends and relatives just to support and give us a better education and future,” Blesil told The Filipino Times.

Fulfilling dreams in the Middle East

Life began to change after he worked as an engineer in a reputable company in the Philippines, which opened doors for him to work abroad. He first worked in Qatar before moving to the UAE in pursuit of greater career opportunities. Since then, he has been able to acquire properties in the Philippines and provide steady support for his family, including his parents and siblings.

Being an OFW also came with challenges for Blesil. Apart from being away from loved ones and missing special occasions, he had to prove himself among hundreds of professionals from diverse nationalities. Yet, it was his Filipino values and skills that helped him succeed.

“I thought I couldn’t cope or handle it. But I did through my skills, because Filipino workers are often recognized for their strong soft skills: communication, adaptability, and work ethic,” he said proudly.

Mentorship as his greatest legacy

As his way of giving back, he dedicates time to mentor fellow and young engineers as a board member of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) – UAE Chapter, living by his own words: “We rise not just for ourselves, but so others may rise with us.”

Within the PICE–UAE, he has earned multiple distinctions, including the Best Performing and Outstanding Service Award as a Board of Directors member in 2023 and 2024, the Presidential Selfless Exemplary and Legendary Awards, the Most Outstanding Mentor in 2023, and most recently, the 2025 Excellence Leadership Award. He has also served as a recognized technical speaker for PICE’s Continuing Professional Education, sharing his knowledge and expertise with fellow engineers.

A recognition he described as both prestigious and meaningful, Blesil was also named one of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers in the Middle East.

“Being chosen as a Top Filipino Engineer by the TFT Watchlist is an honor and accomplishment. It has opened doors for me to become an illustrious leader and distinguished professional,” he said. “[It’s] a big influence on my personal confidence, pride in being Filipino, and role as a community and organization leader and mentor.”

He was also honored with the Most Outstanding Pagadianon Award by his hometown in 2024, the Community Impact Award by the Bayanihan Council in Abu Dhabi, and the Model OFW Family of the Year Award (Regional IX) by OWWA/DMW in 2025.

Inspiring next generation of engineers

Once a shy and reserved child, Blesil now faces challenges with confidence, resilience, and intelligence. His success has allowed him not only to achieve his own dreams but also to guide others in reaching theirs. “Instill the values of mentorship, leadership, and service, the very traits that will guide you in every endeavor,” he urged young Filipinos.

Still, with all the recognition he received, Blesil does not stop learning and dreaming. Now, his vision is to become a pioneer in his field, setting new benchmarks for innovation and excellence in construction management.

He encourages fellow professionals and members of the Filipino community to pursue greatness, commit to continuous learning, and uphold the highest standards of integrity. “Together, we can build not just structures but legacies that will inspire generations to come,” he added.