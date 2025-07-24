Love conquers all: Wedding goes on despite flooding at Barasoain Church

Love truly conquers all — even the flood at Barasoain Church.

Despite heavy flooding inside and around the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish—better known as Barasoain Church—in Malolos, Bulacan, a wedding ceremony still pushed through on Tuesday, July 22.

Continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat), intensified by Severe Tropical Storm Crising, caused floodwaters in the area to rise up to knee level.

But for Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar, none of this was a reason to postpone their special day.

The couple and their guests braved the floodwaters, walking through ankle- to knee-deep water just to reach the altar. Inside the historic church, they exchanged vows and promises of lifelong commitment—proving that even a flood cannot stop true love.

“Na-s-stress na ako dahil hindi ito ‘yung pinlano namin,” the bride said on their wedding video. “Pero lagi niyang sinasabi sa’kin, ‘ang mahalaga magkasama tayo.'”

Photos of the wedding quickly made rounds online, inspiring many netizens who admired the couple’s strength and faith amid the storm.

“It’s heartwarming to see them smiling despite the storm. Truly, nothing can stop their love. Whatever challenges come their way, they will overcome them as long as they have faith,” one comment read in Tagalog.

“From the very start, you braved the flood and nothing stopped your union. May God bless your marriage and help you overcome every trial, just like how you faced the flood and heavy rain with courage,” another netizen said.

“Hindi alintana ng mga ikakasal at maski ng kanilang mga panauhin ang baha, maituloy lamang ang pag-iisang dibdib ng mag-asawa sa harapan ng Dambana ng Diyos,” a post from the Parish read.

Two years ago, a couple also tied the knot in the same church under similar circumstances. Paulo Jayvee Padilla and Dianne Padilla made headlines in 2023 after pushing through with their wedding despite the flooded aisle.

Their photos went viral, with netizens dubbing them the “Crazy Rich Asians” version of Barasoain, a reference to the lavish wedding scene in the 2018 American romantic comedy film.