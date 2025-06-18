Juan Luna’s ‘Una Bulaqueña’ now on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Filipino painter Juan Luna’s iconic artwork, “Una Bulaqueña,” is now on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The famous oil painting, showing a young woman from Bulacan in traditional Filipino dress, is part of the museum’s permanent galleries and will be on view for a year, until June 2026.

This is the first direct collaboration between Louvre Abu Dhabi and the National Museum of the Philippines, marking stronger cultural ties between the UAE and the Philippines.

His Excellency Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said the display of Una Bulaqueña proves how strong the friendship is between the two nations.

“The loan of Una Bulaqueña, a National Cultural Treasure painting by Juan Luna, shows the ever-deepening and dynamic bilateral relations of the two countries. This significant cultural exchange reflects our shared commitment to fostering understanding and cooperation through art. The Philippine Embassy is truly honored to witness this momentous occasion and reaffirms its commitment to promoting cultural dialogue between the Philippines and the UAE,” Ambassador Ver said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said the painting’s presence reflects the museum’s mission to connect cultures worldwide.

“With this display of Una Bulaqueña, Abu Dhabi audiences will have the opportunity to discover a great deal about its cultural and art historical context, thereby learning more about the rich and fascinating history of the Philippines,” Al Mubarak said during the unveiling ceremony.

Painted in 1895 and declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2008, Una Bulaqueña mixes European art with Filipino identity during Spanish rule.

The painting is displayed between Auguste Renoir’s “La Tasse de Chocolat” and Edouard Manet’s “The Bohemian,” adding a Southeast Asian piece to the museum’s portrait collection.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said the artwork supports the museum’s goal to tell stories from different cultures.

“At Louvre Abu Dhabi, we are deeply honored to bring this treasured masterpiece to the Arab world for the first time, in collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines. Juan Luna’s painting, with its quiet dignity and rootedness in Filipino heritage, resonates deeply with our mission as the cultural flagship of the UAE—to tell stories that cross borders, uphold identity, and expand understanding through art,” he said.

Jorell Legaspi, Deputy Director-General for Museums of the National Museum of the Philippines, shared that lending Una Bulaqueña makes the National Museum both sentimental and proud.

“We are heartened by the thought that this painting will bring a sense of familiarity and belonging to thousands of Filipinos across the United Arab Emirates and the greater Middle East,” Legaspi said.

Una Bulaqueña survived the turmoil of World War II and was safeguarded by the National Museum of the Philippines, making its arrival at Louvre Abu Dhabi both an artistic highlight and a historical milestone.