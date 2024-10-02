Saudi OFW wins at barista championship in Italy

An overseas Filipino worker from Saudi Arabia has once again showcased the world-class talent of Filipinos by winning an international barista championship in Italy.

Darwin Pontanos, an operations supervisor at Dan Café in Saudi Arabia, clinched first place at the international qualification of the Espresso Italiano Champion on September 17 in Bologna, Italy.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Darwin Pontanos but also to all the competing baristas, whose commitment is taking the quality of real Italian espresso and cappuccino to new levels all over the world,” Essse Caffe, the store where the competition took place, wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Essse Caffè (@essse_caffe)

This achievement has also been welcomed by Saudi Ambassador to Italy, Faisal bin Sattam Abdulaziz Al-Saud as he greeted Pontanos and his team.

Following this victory, Pontanos will be competing for the world title in Milan, Italy, on November 26.