Susubok at ‘di susuko: Kwentong buhay OFW at bakit sa UAE?

Over the years, Filipino migrant workers have come to consider the United Arab Emirates their second home, finding not only job opportunities but also comfort in the country’s rich culture, safe environment, and higher quality of life.

This August, the Philippines and the UAE will mark the 50th anniversary of their bilateral agreement, with both countries promising enhanced cooperation and recognizing the contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across various sectors, proving that the Filipino community here has long been established.

Whether through investing, advancing careers, or starting businesses, OFWs play an important role in both the UAE and Philippine economies. Today, more Filipino professionals are pursuing their career aspirations abroad, diversifying professionals in blue-collar and white-collar jobs.

Yet, each of their journeys is no walk in the park. Behind their progress and success are years of patience and endurance, withstanding the feeling of being away from home to secure a better future for their family.

Are you having doubts or do you just need some motivation? Get inspired by these OFWs who turned their challenges into big wins during their time in the UAE!

Investing in oneself: First step to financial stability

In achieving financial security, the first step to take is to invest in yourself. Continuous learning and personal development have allowed Jho Mark Nicdao Lapira to stay competitive in the marketing and accounting industry in the UAE.

At first, Lapira spent eight months job-hunting and taking on cleaning jobs to make ends meet. However, during eight years of being an OFW, he has been committed to looking for opportunities that would bring him financial stability by doing thorough research and seeking financial advice from experts.

As a result, he was able to build financial investments through gold, real estate in the Philippines, and life insurance.

“My investments have been pivotal in transforming my financial situation positively. Education, in particular, has proven to be one of the best investments. It has not only equipped me with valuable skills but also enhanced my earning potential and stability in the competitive UAE market,” Lapira said.

Saving and investing are among the practices that OFWs have learned to achieve financial stability. A survey conducted by New Perspective Media Group in 2022, found that OFWs have become more financially literate compared to five years ago (2018-2022), with more than half of the respondents saying they are already financially stable.

In line with this, OFWs cited property, entrepreneurship, life insurance, and mutual funds as their top choices for investment.

Taking the risk and finding career progression

The job scene in the Philippines can be tough, making it difficult to secure stable employment. This is one of the reasons why Filipinos work abroad, chasing better pay, work-life balance, and career progression.

Despite initially struggling to find a job aligned with her engineering degree, Maricar Lopez shows that career advancement is achievable for OFWs in the UAE.

Driven by the strong motivation to provide for her family, she opted to grab the available jobs while actively seeking better opportunities.

Amid financial struggles, her hard work paid off when she joined a multinational company in Abu Dhabi where she spent nearly a decade of her career. Within four years, she earned a promotion to quality engineer. Now a senior expeditor, Lopez feels fulfillment by seeing that her career is progressing.

“Proud pa rin. Kung iche-check mo kung saan ako nagmula tsaka nasaan ako ngayon, masasabi mo na may narating,” she said.

Although her income and savings are relatively modest, career advancement has allowed her to make a fresh start, Lopez said.

This proves how the UAE has contributed to the growth of Filipino professionals, and that OFWs can always look forward to getting equal opportunities for career advancements.

From an ordinary staff to a businesswoman

Planning to start a business? The UAE isn’t just about jobs—it’s also a starting point for Filipinos to establish their businesses, further boosting the economy by attracting foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

Not initially on her plan, Pearl Mendoza-Banga decided to follow her husband to the UAE in 2017 to provide a better life for their growing family. While facing various challenges to achieve her professional goal, Banga remained persistent. Eventually, she co-founded a travel agency in October 2020, marking a turning point after years of hardship.

“I was once an ordinary staff working in travel agencies in Dubai, wasn’t lucky at the start, have had many struggles with life in general but now I can say that Dubai is for me,” Banga said.

Beyond career challenges, Banga highlighted the emotional strain of being an OFW, especially the distance from family. Nevertheless, her sacrifices enabled her to support her family and achieve success more than she ever dreamt of, even providing stable jobs to her fellow OFWs through her business.

“I guess, part of my dream was to be able to help others but now I get to manage a company I dream of doing more so I can help more, and being an ordinary OFW has helped me fulfill that dream,” Banga shared.

At some point in our lives, we are being forced to go out of our comfort zones and push boundaries whether to support our families or reach our dreams. The stories of OFWs serve as proof that with courage and resilience, Filipinos can achieve success even in unfamiliar places. Although far from home, many Filipinos continue to choose the UAE as it offers promising opportunities and stability to expats.