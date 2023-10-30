Limited time only: Enjoy the exotic taste of dim sums and baos at China Bistro’s Festival

Heads up, dim sum and bao lovers! You are in for a special treat as China Bistro, a Pan Asian restaurant, features a wide range of new dim sum and bao flavors during their Dim Sum and Bao Festival which is being held from October 16 to November 19.

Available in all their six outlets across Dubai and Sharjah, this festival boasts an enticing menu of dim sums and baos, satisfying every craving for authentic Asian cuisine. Discover eight unique dim sum flavors and four appetizing bao creations, including health-conscious choices like multigrain flour bao, along with tantalizing ingredient combinations inspired by Oriental culinary traditions.

These fresh dim sum and bao flavors promise to add zest to the dining experiences of China Bistro’s regular customers. They not only expand meal options but also immerse diners in the savory and exquisite flavors reminiscent of China’s culinary excellence.

For those who haven’t tried the wonders of China Bistro yet—this is your chance to embark on a culinary journey where each bite leaves you craving for more, and every meal unveils the delightful taste of China’s dim sums and baos.

Curious about the mouthwatering menu? Here’s a sneak peek at the enticing cuisine awaiting you:

Dim Sums:

Poached Veg Dumplings Philly Cheese Dumpling Cheesy Veg Roll with Chinese Salsa Poached Chicken Dumpling Crab Stick Roll Seabass Wasabi Dumpling Kua King Chicken in Cucumber Cup Steamed Prawns Spinach Roll

Baos:

Chicken with Spicy Thai herbs Closed Bao Chicken & Celery in Whole Wheat Bao Crispy Shitake & Enoki Mushroom in Whole Wheat Bao Five Spice flavoured Asian Exotic Veggies Closed Bao

Feeling overwhelmed by choices? We recommend trying these crowd favorites: Cheesy Veg Roll with Chinese Salsa dim sum, Steamed Prawns Spinach Roll dim sum, and Crispy Shitake & Enoki Mushroom in Whole Wheat bao.

Aside from enjoying these bite-size delights, China Bistro offers its classic menu items, providing an array of exciting Indochina cuisines.

So what are you waiting for? Head to any China Bistro branch now and indulge in their limited-time dim sum and bao delights filled with goodness.