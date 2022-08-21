Filipina nanny authors own book, copies now in Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

A 51-year-old Filipina who hails from Cebu City serves as a living proof that regardless of your social status or current life circumstances, you can achieve your dreams.

Working as a household help in Dubai since 2017, Ester Vargas-Castillo found solace in writing poems and volunteering as a soprano singer for the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) Chorale.

Dubbed as a ‘Biriterang Makata’ which translates to ‘Diva Poet’, Ester has compiled her literary works and published it as a book. She has recently been part of an initiative wherein copies of her books were gifted to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL).

Read: Pinoy authors gift books to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Ester shared in an interview with The Filipino Times that her journey as an author stemmed from her desire to inspire nannies like her that they can achieve so much more in life.

Finding God’s purpose

Ester shared that becoming a household help turned out to be a humbling experience.

“Medyo may kurot sa dibdib kasi nasanay tayo sa Pilipinas na may angat ng kaunti sa noo, pero nung naging katulong ako, kinain ko na lahat ng pride ko,” shared Ester.

She shared how experiencing the worst helped her find God’s purpose.

“Kasi dati naririnig ko lang ‘yung minalmaltrato, hindi nakakatulog ng maayos, ang dami kong mga naririnig na malungkot na nga sa pamilya, tinatrato pa nang hindi maayos ng mga amo,” said Ester.

She recalled how she was in disbelief when it was her experiencing the horrors of becoming a household helper overseas.

“Dati mga theory lang lahat. Pero nung na-experience ko, grabe. Ang baba talaga ng tingin e, hindi ako sanay na minamaliit,” shared Ester.

She shared how her previous employer would deprive her of food and rest and neglect her own children. She said that as a mom herself, it pains her to see how awful some people can be.

“Nawork-out yung humility ko, yung kababang loob. At inayos ng Lord sa buhay ko yung maging humble, maging masunurin kumbaga,” said Ester.

It was through those experiences that made her want to be the voice and a role model of nannies like her in standing up for what is right and keep unleashing one’s potentials.

“Nagpray kasi ako kay God, sabi ko, Lord tutal nandito na ako sa gantong edad, kako I want to serve your purpose. Para maintindihan ko, kinailangan ako mismo ang maka-experience para maiangat ko ang mga kagaya ko,” said Ester.

Working on her dream work

Later on, she was fortunate to find employers who treats her like she’s family and supported her in pursuing her other endeavors. It was with her current employers that she was able to rekindle her love for writing and do volunteer work for the Filipino community in Dubai.

“Pamilya kung ituring nila ako. Hindi mabigat sa dibdib ko. Hindi stressed ang aking life kaya excited na akong magsulat at mahal ko yung mga bata,” said Ester.

A common hearthache for nannies, according to Ester, is having to take care of other children while being away from their own.

“Yung bunso ko, 10 years old, nabu-bully siya kasi sinasabi nila wala raw siyang mama, kaya sinulatan ko sya ng tula,” shared Ester.

She penned her son a heart-warming poem that will surely make you grab some tissues. Titled “Tahan na Anak,” the poem is written to soothe her son who was crying to her one time during an online call.

This poem is one of the literary pieces that are included in her book.

“Malungkot na malayo sa mga anak pero gusto ko pang mabuhay para sa kanila kaya kailangan ko magpakatatag,” said Ester.

Instead of sulking, she said she diverted her energy in making something fruitful. It was during the pandemic that she found the time to ignite the spark that has been with her ever since she was still in the Philippines. Her love for writing has flowed and made her realize that when it is true what they say that ‘when it rains, it pours.’

“Hindi hadlang ang status sa buhay para makamit mo ang mga pangarap mo. ‘Pag Diyos ang nagpala para syang baha na hindi mo mapipigilan. Nagpapasalamat ako sa panginoon kasi sa hirap at ginhawa, nariyaan siya,” said Ester.

The making of a legacy

Ester shared that she considers her gifting of copies of her book to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) the current highlight of her journey as an OFW. During the process, Ester also discovered her passion in uplifting youth’s knowledge and love for our own language.

“Ang naging motivation ko po upang isulat ang librong ito ay ang hangaring makapag-iwan ng legacy o pamana sa ating susunod na henerasyon. Unti-unti na kasing nalilimutan ng mga kabataan ang ating nakagisnang Kultura. Nais kong ipakita sa kanila kung gaano kayaman ang Panitikang Pilipino. Gumamit ako ng iba’t ibang uri ng tula na maari nilang gamiting reference o sanggunian kung nais nilang matuto. May mga matalinghagang salita akong ginamit na naglalayong makintal na muli sa pag-iisip ng mga mambabasa. Umaasang muling maibalik ito sa ating pang-araw-araw na pananalita,” said Ester.

Ester shared how her journey as a writer allowed her to be appreciative of all the blessings that she has in life. She also expressed how grateful she is to Filipino songwriter and composer Matilyn Bagunu who helped her in kaking her legacy come to life. Bagunu serves as Ester’s manager.

“Natutuhan ko pong pahalagahan kung ano ang inilalagak ng Diyos sa aking mga kamay. Instead na magreklamo ay dapat humanap ng paraan kung paano makaaalis sa sitwasyong kinasadlakan. Na-realize ko po na kailangan lamang pagdaanan ang mapapait na karanasan upang mapagtibay ang sarili. Kung magiging positibo lamang ang pananaw sa buhay at matutong magbigay ng rason sa mga bagay-bagay, tiyak na hindi mananatiling lugmok sa isang tabi. Kumbaga, “look on the brighter side of life.” Basta’t may tiwala sa sarili at may pananampalataya sa Diyos, siguradong maabot ang pangarap sa buhay. Minsan kailangan lang humakbang nang dahan-dahan at magkàroon ng initiatives na simulan kahit na mahirap ang pinagdadaanan,” said Ester.

As a bonus to The Filipino Times readers, Ester shared five valuable life lessons for OFWs which can serve as a sneak peak of what we can learn from her book ‘Biriterang Makata’:

#1. Hindi masamang madapa sa bawat hamon ng buhay. Mahalaga rito ay ang aral na nakukuha sa bawat pagbangon.

#2. Ang mapait na karanasan at pagkabigo ay siyang moog na magpapatibay sa katauhan ng isang tao.

3. Kailangang tibayan ang loob at huwag susuko. Gawing motivation ang kapakanan at kinabukasan ng mga mahal sa buhay.

#4. Huwag bibitawan ang pangarap sa buhay. Gaano man ito katayog ay pagsumikapang maabot ito. Hindi na bale kung pinaglipasan na ng panahon o kaya naman ay hindi pinalad na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral. Ang mahalaga ay ginawa mo ang lahat sa abot ng iyong makakaya.

#5 Mahalin ang sarili at magtiwala sa sariling kakayahan. Lakipan ito ng pananampalataya sa Diyos at siguradong ang impossible ay maging posible.

Ester’s book can be purchased on Amazon and through messaging her manager Ms. Matilyn Baguno on her official Facebook Page: Biriterang Makata – Diva Poet.