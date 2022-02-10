Feature

50 days before Expo ends, finale ticket now buy one, get one free at only AED50

The Season Pass Finale will cost only AED50 for the remaining 50 days of Expo 2020 to allow visitors to experience the wonders of the world’s greatest show.

From February 14 and 18, Season Pass and Season Pass Finale holders can bring a friend to Expo to avail of a 1-Day Ticket valid until February 28.

Apart from the varied pavilions, to breath-taking visual displays, to world-class concerts such as Coldplay on February 15 – visitors can also witness the National Day celebrations of India, Pakistan, the Philippines, as well as the UK, USA, Argentina, Jamaica, South Africa and Ireland.

Earlier in January, Expo had announced a ‘Season Pass Finale’ at AED195. It was earlier priced at AED495 while the AED45 single entry pass for weekdays was also extended throughout the weekend.

The Expo 2020 has already recorded more than 12 million visits since its opening on October 1, 2021.

