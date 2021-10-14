New park with waterways to rise in Sharjah

A park with multiple facilities including waterways, fountains and restaurants is coming up in Sharjah.

Acting on the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, preparations are underway to construct a park called the “Andalusian Park” on the land behind the Sharjah Mosque.

The park will have waterways, fountains, lakes, seating areas as well as restaurants.

The was announced through the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and TV in response to a caller’s request for a park in the area.

Meanwhile, Hamriyah Public Market is also scheduled to open and will consist of shops to serve the inhabitants and passersby.

The market is spread over two floors and the first one will have offices, a clinic and a teaching institute.

The work is also underway on a service road in Hamriya East. The projects are being carried out by the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works.