Filipinos find inner peace during Ramadan 2021

Now that the holy month of Ramadan has ended, some overseas Filipinos based in the UAE shared how the holy month during this extraordinary period introduced them to newer reflections, especially to put a greater emphasis on deepening their relationship with their family and to strengthen the values of forgiveness and empathy.

Ameena Centeno said she had found her real purpose in life when she converted to Islam in 2006. “Nakita ko sa Islam ang ganda ng buhay at katahimikan at ang kumpletong rason kung bakit ako nabubuhay. Tuwing sasapit ang Ramadan, mas napapa-practice ko ang self discipline, self control and sacrifice. Lalo akong nagiging thankful sa Allah sa araw ng Ramadan. Dahil nararamdaman ko ang mga nararamdaman ng mga taong nabubuhay na hindi sapat ang pagkain or hindi nakakain,” said Centeno.

She shared that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic alongside the period of Ramadan opened her eyes anew to the importance of loving her family more and creating memories together with them. “My family is my life. Always be thankful and grateful sa Allah, to love your family more and more, to spend your precious time them. Pahalagahaan natin ang meron tayo dahil we never know kung bukas ay gigising pa tayo,” said Centeno.

It was the same kind of inner tranquility that Jhessica Suleman found when she embraced the Islamic faith back in 2014. “When I started practicing Islam in 2014, I remember that it was the Fajr prayer that has always given comfort to my tired mind and heart. I find solemnity with all of the prayers and practices with the introspection and reflection that the holy month provides, even till today,” said Suleman.

The mother of two shared that while her first iftars were spent with gatherings prior to the pandemic, it made the recent iftars more intimate and more special since she got to spend it only with those who matter to her the most.

“Before the pandemic, people were in gatherings that never seemed to stop. But nowadays, everyone in the country takes necessary precautions. Safety first – which is good because you spend iftar and break your fast with the most important people in your life,” said Suleman.

Power of prayer

In her 15 years of being blessed with a loving family, Trina Joy Gappi shared that she found contentment and happiness when she decided to convert before her marriage. She cited that the most important lesson that Islam taught her was that the sins of the faithful who wholeheartedly embrace this religion will be forgiven, and that their good deeds will even be magnified.

“Nag covert ako before kami ikasal ng asawa ko. At habang tumatagal natututunan kong yakapin ang Islam. Masasabi kong ako ay masaya sa aking naging desisyon, dahil ayon kay Allah, sinumang taos pusong yumakap ng Islam, ay mabubura ang lahat ng kanyang mga naging kasalanan at karagdagan nito’y mapapalitan ng mabubuting gawa kahit anuman ang timbang nito,” said Gappi.

She said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic gave her the blessing of praying together with her family more often compared to the past years, which strengthened her faith further. “Sa panahon ng Ramadan, maraming bagay tayong matututunan, at para sa akin, mas lumakas ang aking pananampalataya. Lalo na sa pagaayuno, sa una talaga ay hindi ito madali. Pero kung ikaw ay may malalim na pagunawa tungkol sa Ramadan, ito’y iyong magagampanan at gagawin mo ito nang may ritual na kamalayan at hindi lang basta pagsunod sa kultura.”

She added: “Ang Ramadan ay sagradong panahon ng pagdarasal at pagaayuno nating mga Muslim. Sa panahong ito ay mas nag-igting ang aking pananalig kay Allah, dahil sa kabila ng lahat ng mga pangyayari sa ating mundo dala ng pandemic, nandyan siya at patuloy na gumagabay sa atin.”

Ramadan’s most valuable lessons

The holy month of Ramadan isn’t only about fasting and lavish feasts during Iftar. Rather, it is a time when the Muslim community joins and strengthens their faith with patience, perseverance, through the power of prayer.

The Filipino Times interviewed several overseas Filipino Muslims in the UAE and came up with the lessons and realizations that they value the most.

Generosity. People give their time and treasure more during the holy month as they share their blessings to the less fortunate.

Empathy. The period of fasting gives a glimpse of the experiences of individuals around the world who have nearly nothing to eat.

Forgiveness. The holy month’s moments of self-reflection help clear their hearts from all aspects of hatred by forgiving those who have wronged them.

Contentment. They learn to give more value to whatever possessions they have at the moment, and whatever’s in excess, they provide for those in need.

Friendship. Technological advancements have enabled the Muslim community to reconnect with their long-lost relatives and friends through social media and video calls – they get to spend time and talk to recall good times and share the love for those who need it most during these times.