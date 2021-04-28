‘Pinakamahalagang regalo’: 60-year-old OFW thanks UAE’s COVID-19 vaccine in time for her birthday

The UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination drive recently reached a milestone of over 10 million vaccines provided for free to the public, and among its recipients is a fellow OFW who recently turned 60.

Erma Arevalo has been working in the UAE for over 12 years as a private lady driver. She shared that she got the chance to receive her second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine back in January 29.

Fast forward more than 90 days later, she recently celebrated her 60th birthday thanking the UAE for giving her body the protection she needs from the coronavirus disease.

“Ang masasabi ko lang sa government ng UAE ay maraming maraming salamat sa pinakamahalagang regalong aking natanggap na bago man ako magdiwang ng aking 60th birthday ay kumpleto na ang vaccine ko,” said Arevalo.

The 60-year-old OFW shared that the main reason she took the vaccine was to help boost her immunity against the virus, in combination with the country’s preventive measures.

“Kaya ako nagpa-vaccine ay para bigyang proteksyon ako sa mas malala pang sakit na dala ng COVID-19. Wala naman akong matinding side effect na naranasan, maliban sa kaunting muscle pain,” shared Arevalo.

She praised the UAE government’s actions that ensured that she along with her fellow Filipinos are given the chance to protect themselves against the threat of the coronavirus.

“Gusto kong magpasalamat sa bansang UAE sa pagbibigay nila ng libreng vaccine sa ating lahat. Napakablessed natin lahat dito sa UAE kasi talagang hinikayat nila ang lahat na magpavaccine para mabilis tayong maka-recover mula sa pandemic. Maraming salamat sa government ng UAE, God bless po sa ating lahat!,” said Arevalo.

To date, the UAE has provided over 10.3 million vaccines for free to the public, achieving a 104.51 rate of vaccination per 100 people.

In line with this milestone achievement of reaching 10 million doses, The Filipino Times recently launched a campaign for Filipinos in the UAE who have proudly supported the UAE’s National Vaccination Programme with a Facebook Profile sticker campaign titled ‘I’ve been vaccinated, salamat (thanks) UAE!’

The Filipino Times’ latest Facebook profile sticker campaign is meant to show how Filipinos in the UAE have thoroughly and wholeheartedly took part to help the country achieve its aspirations to inoculate its target population before the end of 2021.