What to expect at the First Class flight of Emirates A380?

See what you can enjoy when you fly first class at Emirates’ A380 with these exciting features!

A380 Private Suite

Slide the doors closed, turn down the ambient lighting and retreat in your private cinema.

Sleep under the stars

Convert your seat into a fully flat bed and ask the crew to make up the sheets for a restful night’s sleep.

Savour gourmet meals

From sumptuous à la carte cuisine to tasty snacks, experience Emirates’ personal dining service.

Arrive refreshed

Rejuvenate in the airline’s A380 Shower Spa and feel refreshed with exclusive Emirates Private Collection Bvlgari amenity kits.

World’s Best First Class 2020

The privacy, the fine dining, the cocktail bars and shower spas at 40,000 feet – it doesn’t get better than this. Fly in the World’s Best First Class 2020, voted for by customers on TripAdvisor.

Byredo skincare collection

Relax a little more with every product in Emirates’ luxury Byredo set, featuring a skincare collection made exclusively for their flights. This allergy-free collection hydrates and soothes your skin with vitamins, amino acids and chamomile extracts. And the sleep oil and pillow mist will help you drift off to a restful sleep.

Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones

Experience superior quality sound using premium Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones. The world-renowned British sound experts have created these headphones exclusively for their flights, using noise-cancelling technology to block out ambient cabin sounds and deliver the cleanest output. Choose a movie, order a snack, and immerse yourself in entertainment.

A380 Onboard Shower Spa

Prepare for your arrival with a range of products in the A380 Shower Spa.

A380 Onboard Lounge

Choose from a selection of beverages and canapés.

Other First Class benefits

· Chauffeur-drive

· Airport lounge access

· Food and beverages

· Excellent service