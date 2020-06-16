The Visa Center offices reopens; ensures sanitation practices in addition to immigration success

The Spanish expat who recently went viral after alleged verbal assault against a police officer in Makati is now “perpetually banned” from entering the Philippines, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI). Javier Salvador Parra has been barred from returning to...
Hundreds of Filipinos in UAE fly home via PH gov’t-sponsored flight
Over 300 Filipinos from the UAE were brought home on the first chartered flight sponsored by the Philippine government in line with its repatriation program for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, the Filipinos...
UAE to give bonuses to health workers, medical staff
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the UAE government will issue bonuses to medical staff and health workers. The medical staff at the Ministry of Health and Prevention working under...
Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands to enhance trade and economic cooperation
Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bpifrance Assurance Export, the French Export Credit Agency, to explore, strengthen, and enhance the trade and economic cooperation between France...
Adhering to the government’s regulations in terms of resuming office operations, all The Visa Center offices are now open to serve aspiring immigrants to countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
With safety measures in place, The Visa Center aims to provide free thorough consultations and assessments to clients with added peace of mind.
Safety precaution video: https://www.facebook.com/visacenter.ae/videos/281696353195947/
Safety precaution
All arriving guests’ temperature will be checked upon entry. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the consultation. Our consultants will be equipped with face shields. As an added protection, wearing gloves is advisable. Guests who are not wearing gloves will be requested to sanitize before and after logging in to our electronic attendance device.
To maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of germs, sanitizer dispensers are installed at the entrance of our offices. As usual, we will be cleaning and sanitizing surfaces after every guest interaction. We will also continue to disinfect our washroom cubicle accessories after every use.
Safe distancing
Our staff have also undergone intense training on all updated health and safety procedures. They will be guiding you on the best physical distancing practices. Our offices will operate at a maximum of 5 occupancy to ensure that everyone maintains a safe distance.
Digital consultations
For contactless consultations, The Visa Center has maximized its strong online presence to cater digital consultations. In line with its vision to educate more individuals about immigration, online assessments are for free.
“We took advantage of the situation when people stayed at home and are mostly online or in social media by boosting our digital marketing. We also utilized our online platform to educate them through our FB Live Q&A, trivia and Free online IELTS lesson,” shared their Sales & Marketing Director Brayant Pabalate.
To book your free online assessment Call – 04-331-0006.
Surviving and thriving amidst the pandemic
Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Visa Center managed to successfully assist clients fulfill their immigration journey. One of their successful clients is Ms. Emmabelle whose visa was granted last March and is now an international student in Australia.
The Visa Center CEO Lorenzo Dizon said that, “while the norm has been set aside because of the pandemic, there is a high importance of continuity and consistency in documenting visa applications.
They have continuously processed and submitted visa applications during the pandemic through shifting their operations digitally while most of other consultancies are closed.
“Our team commitment to help people shape a better future remains untarnished,” added Dizon.
Two weeks ago, The Visa Center’s clients also received successful skills assessment results proving that procedures for immigration are ongoing:
Video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=200699037647851
Last June 6, one of their clients, Ms. Maria, received an invitation to apply for Nova Scotia Nominee Program (NSNP). This means that they will automatically be awarded an additional 600 CRS points, which will effectively guarantee that they will receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) in a subsequent Express Entry draw. This allows them to have a greater chance of having their visas granted.
Video: https://www.facebook.com/visacenter.ae/videos/708742349925477/
The Visa Center’s digital shift along with its implementation of safety precautions for its offices’ reopening allows them to support the families of their employees while also ensuring their health.
“It’s our responsibility that our employees are safe and ensuring that they are physically, mentally and financially alright by providing them what they need to survive during the economic challenge,” said their Operations Manager Jonnafel Flores.
Want to book an appointment? Schedule your assessment in any of their offices:
HEAD OFFICE
101 NBQ BUILDING, Bur Dubai, Bank Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Opens daily 8am – 5pm | Call +971 4 331 0006
BUSINESS BAY OFFICE
19th Floor, The Exchange Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Opens daily 11am – 8pm | Call +971 4 247 2615
PHILIPPINES BRANCH
2nd Floor of JFG Building, San Juan South, Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, Philippines
Opens daily 8am – 5pm | Call +63 44 333 9017
ABU DHABI BRANCH
823 Al Ghaith Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Opens daily 10am-7pm | Call +971 2 508 9066
For e-consultations, you can visit @visacenter.ae on Facebook or contact any of The Visa Center’s immigration consultants.
Accomodation option available in the market.
