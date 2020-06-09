Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Jun 09 20, 1:00 pm

Bereaved families of 26 fallen healthcare workers receive Php 1 million

Jun 09 2020

Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines' healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque,...

PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs

Jun 09 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country. Both Optum Global Solutions as well...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Award-winning Filipino photographer shares how photography can help amid COVID-19

by | Feature

Jun. 09, 20 | 1:00 pm

An esteemed overseas Filipino photographer calls on aspiring artists to pursue their passion, and put their talent to good use especially during amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jophel Botero Ybiosa, a master photographer at American cruise company Princess Cruise Lines, said that photography—like any other art—provides help during this crisis. One of which are the photography-related fund-raising projects that are being implemented worldwide to raise aid for frontliners and people affected by the effects of the disease.

He also said that it helps people cope with the mental challenges this collective trauma poses, and that shutterbugs should start cultivating their skills now that they have been given more time.

“Ang Photography ay may magandang tulong sa panahon ng COVID-19 crisis. Ang isang photo session ay makabuluhang bonding ng pamilya sa tahanan. Nakapagdudulot din ito ng pag-asa sa mga nakakaranas ng depression dahil mabuti rin itong aktibidad na nakapagbibigay ng kasiyahan,” he said.

He added that even if we are facing a global challenge, aspiring artists and photographers affected by the pandemic should never stop dreaming and striving to achieve their goals.

 

“Ang pagkabigo ay bahagi rin ng proseso ng tagumpay kaya huwag matakot magkamali o tumanggap ng kritisismo. Humanap ng inspirasyon upang maisulong ang iyong sining,” he said.

Ybiosa began pursuing photography at a very young age, after he was inspired by the photojournalists of the newspapers and magazines he was reading. When he was in college, he joined his university’s photo club, wherein he got exposed to more photo sessions, contests, and workshops—leading him to join the esteemed group of photographers in the Philippines, the Federation of Philippine Photographers Foundation (FPPF). These opportunities landed him a photography scholarship in Thailand and the US.

“Para sa akin bukod sa maganda itong propesyon upang malaya mong maibahagi ang sining, natuklasan ko rin kung ano ang purpose ko sa buhay,” he said. “Malaki ang papel na ginagampanan ng photography sa ating komunidad. Bilang isang anyo ng sining, nagsisilbi itong repleksyon ng ating mga istorya, memorya  at kaganapan. Mahalaga rin itong instrumento sa pagpapakita at pagpapalaganap ng ating kultura at pagkakakilanlan, pagbabahagi ng kasaysayan at paggising ng kamalayang panlipunan tungo sa positibong pagbabago.”

Since 2009, Ybiosa has received a total of 285 local and international awards, including being the first Filipino to win Events Photographer of the Year Award at Moscow International Foto Awards (MIFA) and the Gold Award at Chromatic Photography Awards. He was also recognized for winning nine ‘Ani ng Dangal for Visual Arts’ accolades at National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

He said that he plans to make the Philippines known worldwide for photography, a reason he continues to inspire more photographers into pursuing the field.

 

Bilang isang Pilipino naging panata ko na rin ang maipakilala at maipalaganap ang ating sining kasabay ng pag-ambag ng karangalan para sa bayan upang mailagay din ang Pilipinas sa mapa ng World Photography,” Ybiosa said.

Jobs

Latest News

PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs

PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs

Jun 9, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country. Both Optum Global Solutions as well...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
LOOK: PAL cabin crew delivers baby boy on-board DXB-MNL flight
Published On  June 8, 2020
VOX POP: What can you say about the initiatives of the UAE against COVID-19? Do you believe the country is successful in the fight?
Published On  June 8, 2020
‘WE CAN USE OUR TALENT TO HELP’: Dubai-based Filipina crochets ear savers for frontliners
Published On  June 8, 2020
Close